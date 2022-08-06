(Post-pandemic Era)-Global Commercial Aircraft MRO Market Segment Research Report 2022
Summary
The global and Chinese economies were hit hard in 2020, and the global GDP grew by 5.9% in 2021. Although the global growth prospects improved and there was a V-shaped rebound, this does not mean that the economy has really recovered to the level before the epidemic. The vast majority of countries are still in the stage of recovery after heavy damage and are far from achieving real recovery.
2022 is a year of continuous recovery. Global supply chain disturbance, geopolitical tension, energy price fluctuation, local labor shortage and rising raw material prices will affect the resilience of economic recovery. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the world economy will grow by 4.4% in 2022, of which the U.S. economy will grow by about 4%. Driven by China and India, Asia is expected to become the fastest growing region in the world in 2022. However, China's economic growth has slowed down. The 2022 government work report shows that the expected target of economic growth is set at about 5.5%.
According to research, China has set a growth rate of about 5.5%, which not only focuses on the speed of economic growth, but also anchors the quality of economic development. Scientific and technological innovation, economic and social digitization and green development will be the long-term goals of China's economic development. It is expected that in 2022, major economies such as the United States, Europe and China will introduce more favorable policies to drive the development of switching power supply industry.
We?released the ?(Post-pandemic Era)-Global Commercial Aircraft MRO Market Segment Research Report 2022?, which aims to sort out the development status and trends of the Commercial Aircraft MRO industry at home and abroad, estimate the overall market scale of the Commercial Aircraft MRO industry and the market share of major countries, Commercial Aircraft MRO industry, and study and judge the downstream market demand of Commercial Aircraft MRO through systematic research, Analyze the competition pattern of Commercial Aircraft MRO, so as to help solve the pain points of various stakeholders in Commercial Aircraft MRO industry. This industry research report combines desktop research, qualitative interviews with insiders or experts and other methods to strive for the objectivity and integrity of conclusions and data.
Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2027) of Commercial Aircraft MRO Market by XYZResearch Include
USA
Europe
China
Japan
India
Korea
Southeast Asia
Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in Commercial Aircraft MRO Market?
Lufthansa Technik
GE Aviation
AFI KLM E&M
ST Aerospace
MTU Maintenance
AAR Corp.
Rolls-Royce
SR Technics (Mubadala Aerospace)
SIA Engineering
Delta TechOps
Haeco
JAL Engineering
Ameco Beijing
TAP M&E
ANA
British Airways Engineering
Korean Air
Iberia Maintenance
Major Type of Commercial Aircraft MRO Covered in XYZResearch report:
Engine Maintenance
Components Maintenance
Airframe Heavy Maintenance
Line Maintenance Modification
Application Segments Covered in XYZResearch Market
Air Transport
BGA
For any other requirements, please feel free to contact us and we will provide you customized report.
Table of Contents
