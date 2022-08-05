Racket Sports Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Racket Sports Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Racket Sports Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Racket Sports Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Racket Sports Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Racket Sports Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Tennis Equipment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Racket Sports Equipment include Amer Sports, Babolat, HEAD, Tecnifibre, YONEX, Goode Sport, ASICS, DUNLOP and GAMMA Sports, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Racket Sports Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Racket Sports Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Racket Sports Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Tennis Equipment

Badminton Equipment

Squash Equipment

Other

Global Racket Sports Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Racket Sports Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Sporting Goods Retailers

Hypermarket

Online Retail

Other

Global Racket Sports Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Racket Sports Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Racket Sports Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Racket Sports Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Racket Sports Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Racket Sports Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Amer Sports

Babolat

HEAD

Tecnifibre

YONEX

Goode Sport

ASICS

DUNLOP

GAMMA Sports

Li-Ning

PACIFIC

PowerAngle

Prince Global Sports

ProKennex

Slazenger

Solinco

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Racket Sports Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Racket Sports Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Racket Sports Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Racket Sports Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Racket Sports Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Racket Sports Equipment Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Racket Sports Equipment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Racket Sports Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Racket Sports Equipment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Racket Sports Equipment Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Racket Sports Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Racket Sports Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Racket Sports Equipment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Racket Sports Equipment Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Racket Sports Equipment Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Racket Sports Equipment Companies

4 Sights by Product

