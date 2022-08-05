Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Resin coated sand is a method in foundry practices and produces a casting of high precise dimensions, smooth surface, free of blow holes and devoid of casting defects. It is one of the best moulding sands for cars, tractors and hydraulic parts.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Resin-coated Sand (RCS) in global, including the following market information:

Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Resin-coated Sand (RCS) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Less than 30 mesh Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Resin-coated Sand (RCS) include Sibelco, HA-International, Western Foundry Products, Kore Mart Limited, Samarth Magna Group, Asahi Yukizai, Yamakawa Sangyo, Chin Chang Silica Sand and Asahi Modi Materials, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Resin-coated Sand (RCS) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Less than 30 mesh

30-50 mesh

50-70 mesh

More than 70 mesh

Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Heat-resistant Casting Resin Casting

Hot Box Resin Casting

Cold Box Resin Casting

Furan Resin Casting

Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Resin-coated Sand (RCS) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Resin-coated Sand (RCS) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Resin-coated Sand (RCS) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Resin-coated Sand (RCS) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sibelco

HA-International

Western Foundry Products

Kore Mart Limited

Samarth Magna Group

Asahi Yukizai

Yamakawa Sangyo

Chin Chang Silica Sand

Asahi Modi Materials

Laxmi Shell Industries

Covia Metals and Foundry Solutions

U.S. Silica

Hi-Crush Partners

Preferred Sands

Jiangsu Minjiang Mining Industry

Lianxin Casting Sand Group

Ningbo Tianyang Technology

Beijing Qisintal New Material

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Companies

4 Sights by Product

