Connected TV Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Connected TV in global, including the following market information:
Global Connected TV Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Connected TV Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Connected TV companies in 2021 (%)
The global Connected TV market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
50 Inch Connected TV Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Connected TV include Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, Sony, Panasonic, Sharp, Vizio, Toshiba, Hisense and TCL, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Connected TV manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Connected TV Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Connected TV Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
50 Inch Connected TV
32 Inch Connected TV
42 Inch Connected TV
55 Inch Connected TV
39 Inch Connected TV
40 Inch Connected TV
48 Inch Connected TV
46 Inch Connected TV
60 Inch Connected TV
Others
Global Connected TV Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Connected TV Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Entertainment
Education
Home Use
Others
Global Connected TV Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Connected TV Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Connected TV revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Connected TV revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Connected TV sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Connected TV sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Samsung Electronics
LG Electronics
Sony
Panasonic
Sharp
Vizio
Toshiba
Hisense
TCL
Skyworth
ChangHong
KONKA
Letv
Philips
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Connected TV Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Connected TV Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Connected TV Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Connected TV Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Connected TV Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Connected TV Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Connected TV Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Connected TV Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Connected TV Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Connected TV Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Connected TV Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Connected TV Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Connected TV Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Connected TV Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Connected TV Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Connected TV Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Connected TV Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 50 Inch Connected TV
4.1.3 32 Inch Connected TV
