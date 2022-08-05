In-The-Water Sports Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of In-The-Water Sports Equipment in global, including the following market information:
Global In-The-Water Sports Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global In-The-Water Sports Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five In-The-Water Sports Equipment companies in 2021 (%)
The global In-The-Water Sports Equipment market was valued at 36110 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 42970 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Kayaking Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of In-The-Water Sports Equipment include Adidas, Arena, Mikasa, Nike, Speedo International, Baden, Billabong, KAP7 and Turbo and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the In-The-Water Sports Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global In-The-Water Sports Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global In-The-Water Sports Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Kayaking
Windsurfing
Surfing
Diving
Others
Global In-The-Water Sports Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global In-The-Water Sports Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Retailers
Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
Online Retail
Global In-The-Water Sports Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global In-The-Water Sports Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies In-The-Water Sports Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies In-The-Water Sports Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies In-The-Water Sports Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies In-The-Water Sports Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Adidas
Arena
Mikasa
Nike
Speedo International
Baden
Billabong
KAP7
Turbo
Under Armour
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 In-The-Water Sports Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global In-The-Water Sports Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global In-The-Water Sports Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global In-The-Water Sports Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global In-The-Water Sports Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global In-The-Water Sports Equipment Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top In-The-Water Sports Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global In-The-Water Sports Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global In-The-Water Sports Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global In-The-Water Sports Equipment Sales by Companies
3.5 Global In-The-Water Sports Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 In-The-Water Sports Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers In-The-Water Sports Equipment Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 In-The-Water Sports Equipment Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 In-The-Water Sports Equipment Companies
