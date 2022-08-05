Portable Espresso Machines Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Portable Espresso Machines in global, including the following market information:
Global Portable Espresso Machines Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Portable Espresso Machines Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Portable Espresso Machines companies in 2021 (%)
The global Portable Espresso Machines market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
MAX Press Below 10 bar Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Portable Espresso Machines include Handpresso, Wacaco, DeLonghi, Jura, Philips (Saeco), Melitta, La Marzocco, Nespresso and Ali Group (Rancilio), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Portable Espresso Machines manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Portable Espresso Machines Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Portable Espresso Machines Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
MAX Press Below 10 bar
MAX Press Above 10 bar
Global Portable Espresso Machines Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Portable Espresso Machines Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Household
Office
Others
Global Portable Espresso Machines Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Portable Espresso Machines Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Portable Espresso Machines revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Portable Espresso Machines revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Portable Espresso Machines sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Portable Espresso Machines sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Handpresso
Wacaco
DeLonghi
Jura
Philips (Saeco)
Melitta
La Marzocco
Nespresso
Ali Group (Rancilio)
Gruppo Cimbali
Nuova Simonelli
Panasonic
Illy
Bosch
Mr. Coffee
Simens
Keurig
Hamilton Beach
Staresso
La Pavoni
Bialetti Moka Express
Barsetto
LitchiLive
Nutrichef
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Portable Espresso Machines Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Portable Espresso Machines Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Portable Espresso Machines Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Portable Espresso Machines Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Portable Espresso Machines Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Portable Espresso Machines Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Portable Espresso Machines Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Portable Espresso Machines Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Portable Espresso Machines Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Portable Espresso Machines Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Portable Espresso Machines Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Portable Espresso Machines Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Portable Espresso Machines Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portable Espresso Machines Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Portable Espresso Machines Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portable
