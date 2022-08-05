Bug Zappers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Bug Zappers in global, including the following market information:
Global Bug Zappers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Bug Zappers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Bug Zappers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Bug Zappers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
AC Bug Zappers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Bug Zappers include BLACK+DECKER, Stinger Products, EnviroSafe Technologies, Flowtron Outdoor Products, Aspectek, Pure Garden, DynaTrap, LiBa and Crioxen, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Bug Zappers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Bug Zappers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Bug Zappers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
AC Bug Zappers
Battery Bug Zappers
Solar Bug Zappers
Global Bug Zappers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Bug Zappers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial
Household
Agriculture
Other
Global Bug Zappers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Bug Zappers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Bug Zappers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Bug Zappers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Bug Zappers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Bug Zappers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BLACK+DECKER
Stinger Products
EnviroSafe Technologies
Flowtron Outdoor Products
Aspectek
Pure Garden
DynaTrap
LiBa
Crioxen
Guangzhou Yongxin Electricals
Insect-O-Cutor
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Bug Zappers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Bug Zappers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Bug Zappers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Bug Zappers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Bug Zappers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Bug Zappers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Bug Zappers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Bug Zappers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Bug Zappers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Bug Zappers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Bug Zappers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bug Zappers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Bug Zappers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bug Zappers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bug Zappers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bug Zappers Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Bug Zappers Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 AC Bug Zappers
4.1.3 Battery Bug Zappers
4.1.4 Solar Bug Zapper
