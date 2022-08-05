Sofa Beds Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Sofa Beds in global, including the following market information:
Global Sofa Beds Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Sofa Beds Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Sofa Beds companies in 2021 (%)
The global Sofa Beds market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Single-Seater Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sofa Beds include Hanssem, Aria Furniture, EMONS, Muse Furniture, Man Wah Holdings, La-Z-Boy, Natuzzi Editions, Ashley Furniture and Ekornes. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Sofa Beds manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sofa Beds Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sofa Beds Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Single-Seater
Multi-Seater
Global Sofa Beds Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sofa Beds Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Furniture and Furnishings Stores
Supermarkets
Online
Others
Global Sofa Beds Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sofa Beds Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Sofa Beds revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Sofa Beds revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Sofa Beds sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Sofa Beds sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Hanssem
Aria Furniture
EMONS
Muse Furniture
Man Wah Holdings
La-Z-Boy
Natuzzi Editions
Ashley Furniture
Ekornes
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sofa Beds Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Sofa Beds Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Sofa Beds Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Sofa Beds Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Sofa Beds Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Sofa Beds Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sofa Beds Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Sofa Beds Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Sofa Beds Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Sofa Beds Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Sofa Beds Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sofa Beds Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Sofa Beds Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sofa Beds Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sofa Beds Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sofa Beds Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Sofa Beds Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Single-Seater
4.1.3 Multi-Seater
4.2 By Type – Global Sofa Beds Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Sofa Beds Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Global Sofa Beds Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Sofa Beds Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
Global and China Sofa Beds Market Insights, Forecast to 2027