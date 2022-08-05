Safety Mirrors Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Safety Mirrors in global, including the following market information:
Global Safety Mirrors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Safety Mirrors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)
Global top five Safety Mirrors companies in 2021 (%)
The global Safety Mirrors market was valued at 75 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 95 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Convex Safety Mirror Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Safety Mirrors include Fred Silver, DuraVision, Ashtree Vision & Safety, Se-Kure Domes & Mirrors, Clarke's Safety Mirrors, Smartech Safety Solutions, Walker Glass Company, CS Mirrors and Lester L. Brossard Company. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Safety Mirrors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Safety Mirrors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Safety Mirrors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Convex Safety Mirror
Flat Safety Mirror
Dome Safety Mirror
Global Safety Mirrors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Safety Mirrors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial
Residential
Global Safety Mirrors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Safety Mirrors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Safety Mirrors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Safety Mirrors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Safety Mirrors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)
Key companies Safety Mirrors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Fred Silver
DuraVision
Ashtree Vision & Safety
Se-Kure Domes & Mirrors
Clarke's Safety Mirrors
Smartech Safety Solutions
Walker Glass Company
CS Mirrors
Lester L. Brossard Company
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Safety Mirrors Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Safety Mirrors Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Safety Mirrors Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Safety Mirrors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Safety Mirrors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Safety Mirrors Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Safety Mirrors Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Safety Mirrors Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Safety Mirrors Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Safety Mirrors Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Safety Mirrors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Safety Mirrors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Safety Mirrors Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Safety Mirrors Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Safety Mirrors Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Safety Mirrors Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Safety Mirrors Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Convex Safety Mirror
