Kitchen Furnitures Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Kitchen Furnitures in global, including the following market information:
Global Kitchen Furnitures Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Kitchen Furnitures Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Kitchen Furnitures companies in 2021 (%)
The global Kitchen Furnitures market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Kitchen Table & Benches Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Kitchen Furnitures include MasterBrand Cabinets, The Symphony Group, SCHMIDT Groupe, Euro-Rite, Pedini, Kohler, Allmilmo, IKEA and DECO Kitchen & Bath, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Kitchen Furnitures manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Kitchen Furnitures Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Kitchen Furnitures Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Kitchen Table & Benches
Kitchen Worktops
Kitchen Cabinets
Others
Global Kitchen Furnitures Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Kitchen Furnitures Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial Use
Household Use
Global Kitchen Furnitures Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Kitchen Furnitures Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Kitchen Furnitures revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Kitchen Furnitures revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Kitchen Furnitures sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Kitchen Furnitures sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
MasterBrand Cabinets
The Symphony Group
SCHMIDT Groupe
Euro-Rite
Pedini
Kohler
Allmilmo
IKEA
DECO Kitchen & Bath
LEICHT Kuchen
Snaidero
GAIO
Sofinor
Ashley Furniture
Dorel Industries
Sauder Woodworking
Suofeiya
La-Z-Boy Inc
Nolte Kitchens
Man Wah Holdings
Hulsta Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Kitchen Furnitures Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Kitchen Furnitures Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Kitchen Furnitures Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Kitchen Furnitures Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Kitchen Furnitures Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Kitchen Furnitures Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Kitchen Furnitures Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Kitchen Furnitures Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Kitchen Furnitures Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Kitchen Furnitures Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Kitchen Furnitures Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Kitchen Furnitures Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Kitchen Furnitures Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Kitchen Furnitures Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Kitchen Furnitures Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Kitchen Furnitures Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Kitchen Furnitures Market Siz
