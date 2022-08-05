Soft Drink Packaging Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Soft Drink Packaging in global, including the following market information:
Global Soft Drink Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Soft Drink Packaging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Soft Drink Packaging companies in 2021 (%)
The global Soft Drink Packaging market was valued at 22800 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 28160 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Rigid Packaging Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Soft Drink Packaging include Berry Global, Amcor Limited, Crown Holdings, Mondi Group, Graham Packaging Company, AptarGroup, Owens-Illinois, Ardagh Group and Tetra Pak International S.A., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Soft Drink Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Soft Drink Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Soft Drink Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Rigid Packaging
Flexible Packaging
Global Soft Drink Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Soft Drink Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Functional Drinks
Carbonated Soft Drinks
Juices
Others
Global Soft Drink Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Soft Drink Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Soft Drink Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Soft Drink Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Soft Drink Packaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Soft Drink Packaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Berry Global
Amcor Limited
Crown Holdings
Mondi Group
Graham Packaging Company
AptarGroup
Owens-Illinois
Ardagh Group
Tetra Pak International S.A.
Ball Corporation
Allied Glass Containers
CKS Packaging
CAN-PACK S.A.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Soft Drink Packaging Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Soft Drink Packaging Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Soft Drink Packaging Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Soft Drink Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Soft Drink Packaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Soft Drink Packaging Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Soft Drink Packaging Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Soft Drink Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Soft Drink Packaging Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Soft Drink Packaging Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Soft Drink Packaging Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Soft Drink Packaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Soft Drink Packaging Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Soft Drink Packaging Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Soft Drink Packaging Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Soft Drink Packaging Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
