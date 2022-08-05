Air Massage Chair Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Air Massage Chair in global, including the following market information:

Global Air Massage Chair Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Air Massage Chair Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-air-massage-chair-forecast-2022-2028-715

Global top five Air Massage Chair companies in 2021 (%)

The global Air Massage Chair market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Full Body Massage Chair Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Air Massage Chair include Panasonic, Osaki, Inada, Fujiiryoki, Human Touch, OSIM, IRest, Ogawa and Rotal and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Air Massage Chair manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Air Massage Chair Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Air Massage Chair Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Full Body Massage Chair

Upper Body Massage Chair

Global Air Massage Chair Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Air Massage Chair Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Global Air Massage Chair Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Air Massage Chair Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Air Massage Chair revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Air Massage Chair revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Air Massage Chair sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Air Massage Chair sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Panasonic

Osaki

Inada

Fujiiryoki

Human Touch

OSIM

IRest

Ogawa

Rotal

OTO

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/consumer-goods-and-services/global-air-massage-chair-forecast-2022-2028-715

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Air Massage Chair Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Air Massage Chair Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Air Massage Chair Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Air Massage Chair Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Air Massage Chair Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Air Massage Chair Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Air Massage Chair Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Air Massage Chair Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Air Massage Chair Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Air Massage Chair Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Air Massage Chair Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Air Massage Chair Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Air Massage Chair Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Air Massage Chair Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Air Massage Chair Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Air Massage Chair Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Air Massage Chair Market Size Markets, 2021 &

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/consumer-goods-and-services/global-air-massage-chair-forecast-2022-2028-715

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/

Similar Reports:

Global Air Massage Chair Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Global Massage Chair Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

Global Zero Gravity Massage Chair Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

2022-2030 Report on Global Luxury Massage Chair Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel

