Folding Paper Box Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Folding Paper Box in global, including the following market information:
Global Folding Paper Box Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Folding Paper Box Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Folding Paper Box companies in 2021 (%)
The global Folding Paper Box market was valued at 11630 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 13450 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Standard Carton Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Folding Paper Box include Graphic Packaging, Mayr-Melnhof Karton, RockTenn, MeadWestvaco, Bell, Amcor, Arkay Packaging, Artistic Carton and Smurfit Kappa, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Folding Paper Box manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Folding Paper Box Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Folding Paper Box Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Standard Carton
Aseptic Carton
Others
Global Folding Paper Box Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Folding Paper Box Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food and Beverages
Healthcare
Others
Global Folding Paper Box Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Folding Paper Box Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Folding Paper Box revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Folding Paper Box revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Folding Paper Box sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Folding Paper Box sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Graphic Packaging
Mayr-Melnhof Karton
RockTenn
MeadWestvaco
Bell
Amcor
Arkay Packaging
Artistic Carton
Smurfit Kappa
Sonoco
Atlas Holding
All Packaging
Belmark
Caraustar Industries
Colorpack
Midlands Packaging
Craftsman Packaging
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Folding Paper Box Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Folding Paper Box Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Folding Paper Box Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Folding Paper Box Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Folding Paper Box Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Folding Paper Box Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Folding Paper Box Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Folding Paper Box Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Folding Paper Box Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Folding Paper Box Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Folding Paper Box Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Folding Paper Box Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Folding Paper Box Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Folding Paper Box Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Folding Paper Box Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Folding Paper Box Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Folding Paper Box Market Size Markets, 2021 &
