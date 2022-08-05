Folding Paper Box Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A?folded paper?origami?box, also called a masu?box, is beautiful in its functional simplicity. All you need is a piece of square?paper. The finished?box?makes a great hiding place for small treasures. With a pair of?boxes, you can use one as the?box?and the other as a lid to wrap small gifts.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Folding Paper Box in global, including the following market information:

Global Folding Paper Box Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Folding Paper Box Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Folding Paper Box companies in 2021 (%)

The global Folding Paper Box market was valued at 11630 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 13450 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Standard Carton Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Folding Paper Box include Graphic Packaging, Mayr-Melnhof Karton, RockTenn, MeadWestvaco, Bell, Amcor, Arkay Packaging, Artistic Carton and Smurfit Kappa, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Folding Paper Box manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Folding Paper Box Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Folding Paper Box Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Standard Carton

Aseptic Carton

Others

Global Folding Paper Box Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Folding Paper Box Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food and Beverages

Healthcare

Others

Global Folding Paper Box Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Folding Paper Box Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Folding Paper Box revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Folding Paper Box revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Folding Paper Box sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Folding Paper Box sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Graphic Packaging

Mayr-Melnhof Karton

RockTenn

MeadWestvaco

Bell

Amcor

Arkay Packaging

Artistic Carton

Smurfit Kappa

Sonoco

Atlas Holding

All Packaging

Belmark

Caraustar Industries

Colorpack

Midlands Packaging

Craftsman Packaging

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Folding Paper Box Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Folding Paper Box Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Folding Paper Box Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Folding Paper Box Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Folding Paper Box Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Folding Paper Box Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Folding Paper Box Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Folding Paper Box Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Folding Paper Box Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Folding Paper Box Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Folding Paper Box Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Folding Paper Box Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Folding Paper Box Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Folding Paper Box Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Folding Paper Box Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Folding Paper Box Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Folding Paper Box Market Size Markets, 2021 &

