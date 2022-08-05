Shower Grab Bars Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Shower Grab Bars in global, including the following market information:
Global Shower Grab Bars Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Shower Grab Bars Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Shower Grab Bars companies in 2021 (%)
The global Shower Grab Bars market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Aluminum Bar Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Shower Grab Bars include Moen, Medline, Franklin, MareLight, Jumbl, Vive, Safe-er-Grip, Carex Ultra and Healthline, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Shower Grab Bars manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Shower Grab Bars Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Shower Grab Bars Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Aluminum Bar
Stainless Steel Bar
Others
Global Shower Grab Bars Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Shower Grab Bars Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Household
Commercial
Global Shower Grab Bars Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Shower Grab Bars Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Shower Grab Bars revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Shower Grab Bars revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Shower Grab Bars sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Shower Grab Bars sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Moen
Medline
Franklin
MareLight
Jumbl
Vive
Safe-er-Grip
Carex Ultra
Healthline
AquaSense
Drive Medical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Shower Grab Bars Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Shower Grab Bars Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Shower Grab Bars Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Shower Grab Bars Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Shower Grab Bars Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Shower Grab Bars Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Shower Grab Bars Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Shower Grab Bars Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Shower Grab Bars Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Shower Grab Bars Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Shower Grab Bars Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Shower Grab Bars Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Shower Grab Bars Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shower Grab Bars Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Shower Grab Bars Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shower Grab Bars Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Shower Grab Bars Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports:
Global and China Shower Grab Bars Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global and China Shower Grab Bars Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global Shower Grab Bars Sales Market Report 2021
Global Shower Grab Bars Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition