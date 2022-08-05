Ski Helmets Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ski Helmets in global, including the following market information:
Global Ski Helmets Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Ski Helmets Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Ski Helmets companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ski Helmets market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PC Shell Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ski Helmets include Halti, Arc?teryx, Lafuma, Kjus, Bogner, Spyder, Decente, Phenix and Alpine, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ski Helmets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ski Helmets Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Ski Helmets Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
PC Shell
ABS Shell
Global Ski Helmets Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Ski Helmets Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Skiing Athletes
Skiers
Other
Global Ski Helmets Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Ski Helmets Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Ski Helmets revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Ski Helmets revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Ski Helmets sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Ski Helmets sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Halti
Arc?teryx
Lafuma
Kjus
Bogner
Spyder
Decente
Phenix
Alpine
Northland
Goldwin
Columbia
Patagonia
Decathlon
The North Face
Quiksilver
ARMADA
Schoeffel
Karbon
Atomic
O?Neill
Helly Hansen
Volcom
Adidas
Burton
Peak Performance
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ski Helmets Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ski Helmets Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ski Helmets Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ski Helmets Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ski Helmets Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ski Helmets Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ski Helmets Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ski Helmets Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ski Helmets Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ski Helmets Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ski Helmets Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ski Helmets Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ski Helmets Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ski Helmets Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ski Helmets Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ski Helmets Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Ski Helmets Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 PC Shell
4.1.3 ABS Shell
4.2 By Type – Global Ski Helmets Revenue &
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Ski Helmets Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Global Motorcycle Connected Helmets Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Safety Helmets Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028