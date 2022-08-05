Green Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Green Coatings in global, including the following market information:
Global Green Coatings Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Green Coatings Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)
Global top five Green Coatings companies in 2020 (%)
The global Green Coatings market was valued at 82980 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 98950 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Green Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Green Coatings Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Green Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Water-Based Paint
Powder Coating
High Solid Paint
Radiation Hardened Paint
Global Green Coatings Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Green Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Architectural
Automotive
Wood
Packaging
Others
Global Green Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Green Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Green Coatings revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Green Coatings revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Green Coatings sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Green Coatings sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Akzonobel
Asian Paints
Axalta Coating Systems
BASF
Berger Paints India
Deutsche Amphibolin Works
Hempel
Jotun
KANSAI PAINT
Masco
PPG Industries
Rpm International
The Sherwin-Williams
Valspar
Tikkurila OYJ
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Green Coatings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Green Coatings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Green Coatings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Green Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Green Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Green Coatings Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Green Coatings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Green Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Green Coatings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Green Coatings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Green Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Green Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Green Coatings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Green Coatings Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Green Coatings Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Green Coatings Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Green Coatings Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027
4.1.2 Water-Based Pain
