High Strength Aluminum Alloys Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of High Strength Aluminum Alloys in global, including the following market information:

Global High Strength Aluminum Alloys Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global High Strength Aluminum Alloys Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)

Global top five High Strength Aluminum Alloys companies in 2020 (%)

The global High Strength Aluminum Alloys market was valued at 36350 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 45940 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the High Strength Aluminum Alloys manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global High Strength Aluminum Alloys Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global High Strength Aluminum Alloys Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Expandable Alloy

Casting Alloy

Global High Strength Aluminum Alloys Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global High Strength Aluminum Alloys Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Automotive Industry

Transport

Aerospace

Ship

Other

Global High Strength Aluminum Alloys Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global High Strength Aluminum Alloys Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies High Strength Aluminum Alloys revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies High Strength Aluminum Alloys revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies High Strength Aluminum Alloys sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies High Strength Aluminum Alloys sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Rio Tinto

Aluminum Bahrain

Alcoa

Hindalco Aluminum

Norsk Hydro

Aluminum Corporation Of China Limited

Century Aluminum

China Hongqiao

Aleris

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 High Strength Aluminum Alloys Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global High Strength Aluminum Alloys Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global High Strength Aluminum Alloys Overall Market Size

2.1 Global High Strength Aluminum Alloys Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global High Strength Aluminum Alloys Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global High Strength Aluminum Alloys Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top High Strength Aluminum Alloys Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global High Strength Aluminum Alloys Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global High Strength Aluminum Alloys Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global High Strength Aluminum Alloys Sales by Companies

3.5 Global High Strength Aluminum Alloys Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Strength Aluminum Alloys Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers High Strength Aluminum Alloys Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Strength Aluminum Alloys Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 High Strength Aluminum Alloys Companie

