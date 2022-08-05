Medical Composites Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Composites in global, including the following market information:
Global Medical Composites Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Medical Composites Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)
Global top five Medical Composites companies in 2020 (%)
The global Medical Composites market was valued at 644.8 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 797.4 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Medical Composites manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medical Composites Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Medical Composites Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Carbon
Ceramic
Glass Fiber
Global Medical Composites Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Medical Composites Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Surgical Instruments
Implanted Tissue
Reagent Accessories
Other
Global Medical Composites Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Medical Composites Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Medical Composites revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Medical Composites revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Medical Composites sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Medical Composites sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M (US)
Royal DSM (Netherlands)
Royal TenCtae
Toray Industries(Japan)
Icotec (Switzerland)
Mitsubishi Rayon (Japan)
Composiflex (US)
Vermont Composites (US)
ACP Composites (US)
Quatro Composites (US)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medical Composites Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Medical Composites Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Medical Composites Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Medical Composites Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Medical Composites Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Medical Composites Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Medical Composites Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Medical Composites Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Medical Composites Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Medical Composites Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Medical Composites Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Composites Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical Composites Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Composites Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical Composites Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Composites Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Medical Composi
