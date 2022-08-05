Medical Composites Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Composites in global, including the following market information:

Global Medical Composites Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Medical Composites Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)

Global top five Medical Composites companies in 2020 (%)

The global Medical Composites market was valued at 644.8 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 797.4 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Medical Composites manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Medical Composites Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Medical Composites Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Carbon

Ceramic

Glass Fiber

Global Medical Composites Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Medical Composites Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Surgical Instruments

Implanted Tissue

Reagent Accessories

Other

Global Medical Composites Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Medical Composites Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Medical Composites revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Medical Composites revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Medical Composites sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Medical Composites sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M (US)

Royal DSM (Netherlands)

Royal TenCtae

Toray Industries(Japan)

Icotec (Switzerland)

Mitsubishi Rayon (Japan)

Composiflex (US)

Vermont Composites (US)

ACP Composites (US)

Quatro Composites (US)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Medical Composites Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Medical Composites Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Medical Composites Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Medical Composites Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Medical Composites Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Medical Composites Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Medical Composites Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Medical Composites Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Medical Composites Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Medical Composites Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Medical Composites Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Composites Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical Composites Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Composites Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical Composites Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Composites Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Medical Composi

