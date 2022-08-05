Post-pandemic Era-Global Automotive Test Equipment Market Assessment, With Major Companies Analysis, Regional Analysis, Breakdown Data by Application, Type
Summary
The global and Chinese economies were hit hard in 2020, and the global GDP grew by 5.9% in 2021. Although the global growth prospects improved and there was a V-shaped rebound, this does not mean that the economy has really recovered to the level before the epidemic. The vast majority of countries are still in the stage of recovery after heavy damage and are far from achieving real recovery.
2022 is a year of continuous recovery. Global supply chain disturbance, geopolitical tension, energy price fluctuation, local labor shortage and rising raw material prices will affect the resilience of economic recovery. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the world economy will grow by 4.4% in 2022, of which the U.S. economy will grow by about 4%. Driven by China and India, Asia is expected to become the fastest growing region in the world in 2022. However, China's economic growth has slowed down. The 2022 government work report shows that the expected target of economic growth is set at about 5.5%.
According to research, China has set a growth rate of about 5.5%, which not only focuses on the speed of economic growth, but also anchors the quality of economic development. Scientific and technological innovation, economic and social digitization and green development will be the long-term goals of China's economic development. It is expected that in 2022, major economies such as the United States, Europe and China will introduce more favorable policies to drive the development of switching power supply industry.
We?released the ?Post-pandemic Era-Global Automotive Test Equipment Market Assessment, With Major Companies Analysis, Regional Analysis, Breakdown Data by Application, Type?, which aims to sort out the development status and trends of the Automotive Test Equipment industry at home and abroad, estimate the overall market scale of the Automotive Test Equipment industry and the market share of major countries, Automotive Test Equipment industry, and study and judge the downstream market demand of Automotive Test Equipment through systematic research, Analyze the competition pattern of Automotive Test Equipment, so as to help solve the pain points of various stakeholders in Automotive Test Equipment industry. This industry research report combines desktop research, qualitative interviews with insiders or experts and other methods to strive for the objectivity and integrity of conclusions and data.
Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026) of Automotive Test Equipment Market by XYZResearch Include
NorthAmerica
Asia
Europe
Middle East & Africa
South America
Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in Automotive Test Equipment Market?
HORIBA
Bosch
AVL
MTS
MAHA
Meidensha
ABB
ACTIA
Power Test
Mustang Dynamometer
Major Type of Automotive Test Equipment Covered in XYZResearch report:
Chassis Dynamometer
Engine Dynamometer
Vehicle Emission Test System
Wheel Alignment Tester
Application Segments Covered in XYZResearch Market
Automotive Manufacturers
Automotive Component Manufacturers
Others
Table of Contents
Global Automotive Test Equipment Market Analysis 2020, With Top Companies, Sales, Revenue, Consumption, Price and Growth Rate
1 Market Scope
1.1 Product Details and Introduction
1.1.1 Chassis Dynamometer -Product Introduction and Major Company
1.1.2 Engine Dynamometer -Product Introduction and Major Company
1.1.3 Vehicle Emission Test System -Product Introduction and Major Company
1.1.4 Wheel Alignment Tester -Product Introduction and Major Company
1.2 Market Snapshot
1.2.1 Major Companies Overview
1.2.2 Market Concentration
1.2.3 Five-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Market Share in Terms of Sales (2018 & 2022 & 2026)
2.2 Regional Market Share in Terms of Revenue (2018 & 2022 & 2026)
2.3 Regional Market Share in Terms of Consumption (2018 & 2022 & 2026)
3 Global Automotive Test Equipment Market Assessment by Type
3.1 Global Automotive Test Equipment Sales by Type (2018-2028)
3.2 Global Automotive Test Equipment Revenue by Type (2018-2028)
3.3 North America Automotive Test Equipment Sales and Revenue by Type (2018-2028)
3.4 Asia Automotive Test Equipment Sales and Revenue by Type (2018-2028)
3.5 Europe Automotive Test Equipment Sales and Revenue by Type (2018-2028)
3.6 Middle East & Africa Automotive Test Equipment Sales and Revenue by Type (2018-2028)
3.7 South America Automotive Test Equipment Sales and Re
