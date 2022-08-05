Artificial Rubber Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Artificial Rubber in global, including the following market information:

Global Artificial Rubber Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Artificial Rubber Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)

Global top five Artificial Rubber companies in 2020 (%)

The global Artificial Rubber market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Artificial Rubber manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Artificial Rubber Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Artificial Rubber Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR)

Polybutadiene (BR)

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR)

Ethylene-Propylenediene Rubber (EPDM)

Chloroprene Rubber (CR)

Others

Global Artificial Rubber Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Artificial Rubber Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Tires

Industrial Goods

Footwear

Other

Global Artificial Rubber Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Artificial Rubber Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Artificial Rubber revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Artificial Rubber revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Artificial Rubber sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Artificial Rubber sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

LANXESS

Asahi Kasei

DSM Elastomers

Dow Chemical Company

DuPont

Ube Industries

Showa Denko K.K

Sinopec

Sumitomo

TOSOH

Trinseo

SABIC

Lion Elastomers

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)

TSRC Corporation

Exxon Mobil

Dynasol Elastomer

Versalis

JSR Corporation

Shanxi-Nairit Synthetic Rubber

KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Artificial Rubber Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Artificial Rubber Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Artificial Rubber Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Artificial Rubber Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Artificial Rubber Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Artificial Rubber Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Artificial Rubber Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Artificial Rubber Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Artificial Rubber Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Artificial Rubber Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Artificial Rubber Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Artificial Rubber Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Artificial Rubber Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Artificial Rubber Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Artificial Rubber Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Artificial Rubber Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Artificial Rubber Market Size M

