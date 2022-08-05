Artificial Rubber Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Artificial Rubber in global, including the following market information:
Global Artificial Rubber Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Artificial Rubber Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)
Global top five Artificial Rubber companies in 2020 (%)
The global Artificial Rubber market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Artificial Rubber manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Artificial Rubber Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Artificial Rubber Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR)
Polybutadiene (BR)
Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR)
Ethylene-Propylenediene Rubber (EPDM)
Chloroprene Rubber (CR)
Others
Global Artificial Rubber Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Artificial Rubber Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Tires
Industrial Goods
Footwear
Other
Global Artificial Rubber Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Artificial Rubber Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Artificial Rubber revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Artificial Rubber revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Artificial Rubber sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Artificial Rubber sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
LANXESS
Asahi Kasei
DSM Elastomers
Dow Chemical Company
DuPont
Ube Industries
Showa Denko K.K
Sinopec
Sumitomo
TOSOH
Trinseo
SABIC
Lion Elastomers
China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)
TSRC Corporation
Exxon Mobil
Dynasol Elastomer
Versalis
JSR Corporation
Shanxi-Nairit Synthetic Rubber
KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Artificial Rubber Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Artificial Rubber Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Artificial Rubber Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Artificial Rubber Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Artificial Rubber Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Artificial Rubber Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Artificial Rubber Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Artificial Rubber Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Artificial Rubber Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Artificial Rubber Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Artificial Rubber Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Artificial Rubber Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Artificial Rubber Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Artificial Rubber Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Artificial Rubber Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Artificial Rubber Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Artificial Rubber Market Size M
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/