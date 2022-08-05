Global Luxury Vinyl Tile and Plank Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Luxury Vinyl Tile and Plank market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Luxury Vinyl Tile and Plank market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Luxury Vinyl Tiles
Luxury Vinyl Planks
Segment by Application
Residential Use
Commercial Use
By Company
Armstrong Flooring
Tarkett
Congoleum
Mohawk
Shaw Floors
Forbo
Mannington Mills
Gerflor
Metroflor
Karndean
LG Hausys
Milliken
Novalis
Polyflor
Zhejiang Kingdom
Tianzhen Bamboo Flooring
Zhangjiagang Elegant Plastics
Zhejiang GIMIG Technology
Zhejiang Walrus New Material
Jinka Flooring
Snmo LVT
Zhangjiagang Yihua Rundong
Taizhou Huali New Materials
Zhengfu Plastic
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Luxury Vinyl Tile and Plank Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Tile and Plank Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Luxury Vinyl Tiles
1.2.3 Luxury Vinyl Planks
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Tile and Plank Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Residential Use
1.3.3 Commercial Use
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Tile and Plank Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Luxury Vinyl Tile and Plank Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Luxury Vinyl Tile and Plank Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Luxury Vinyl Tile and Plank Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Tile and Plank Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Luxury Vinyl Tile and Plank by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Luxury Vinyl Tile and Plank Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Tile and Plank Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Luxury Vinyl Tile and Plank Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Tile and Plank Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Luxury Vinyl Tile an
