Global Caps and Closures for Non-carbonated Beverages Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Caps and Closures for Non-carbonated Beverages market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Caps and Closures for Non-carbonated Beverages market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Plastic
Metal
Others
Segment by Application
Bottled Water
Fruit Beverages
Ready to Drink (Tea and Coffee)
Sports Beverages
Others
By Company
Silgan Plastic Closure Solutions
BERICAP Holding GmbH
Global Closure Systems
Nippon Closures
Berry Plastics Group
Amcor
O.Berk Company
Blackhawk Molding
Tecnocap
AptarGroup
Sonoco Products
WestRock Company
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Caps and Closures for Non-carbonated Beverages Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Caps and Closures for Non-carbonated Beverages Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Plastic
1.2.3 Metal
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Caps and Closures for Non-carbonated Beverages Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Bottled Water
1.3.3 Fruit Beverages
1.3.4 Ready to Drink (Tea and Coffee)
1.3.5 Sports Beverages
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Caps and Closures for Non-carbonated Beverages Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Caps and Closures for Non-carbonated Beverages Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Caps and Closures for Non-carbonated Beverages Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Caps and Closures for Non-carbonated Beverages Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Caps and Closures for Non-carbonated Beverages Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Caps and Closures for Non-carbonated Beverages by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Caps and Closures for Non-carbonated Beverages Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Caps and Closures for Non-carbonated Beverages Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
