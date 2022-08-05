Global Luxury Vinyl Tile Flooring Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Luxury Vinyl Tile Flooring market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Luxury Vinyl Tile Flooring market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
SPC
WPC
Others
Segment by Application
Residential Use
Commercial Use
By Company
Tarkett
Armstrong
NOX Corporation
Mohawk
Mannington Mills
Congoleum
Novalis
Zhejiang Kingdom
Tianzhen Bamboo Flooring
Zhangjiagang Elegant Plastics
CFL Flooring
Zhejiang GIMIG Technology
Metroflor
Zhejiang Walrus New Material
LG Hausys
Jinka Flooring
Shaw Floors
Gerflor
Forbo
Snmo LVT
Beaulieu
Zhangjiagang Yihua Rundong
Taizhou Huali New Materials
Zhengfu Plastic
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Luxury Vinyl Tile Flooring Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Tile Flooring Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 SPC
1.2.3 WPC
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Tile Flooring Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Residential Use
1.3.3 Commercial Use
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Tile Flooring Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Luxury Vinyl Tile Flooring Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Luxury Vinyl Tile Flooring Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Luxury Vinyl Tile Flooring Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Tile Flooring Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Luxury Vinyl Tile Flooring by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Luxury Vinyl Tile Flooring Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Tile Flooring Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Luxury Vinyl Tile Flooring Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Tile Flooring Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Luxury Vinyl Tile Flooring Manufacturers b
