The global and Chinese economies were hit hard in 2020, and the global GDP grew by 5.9% in 2021. Although the global growth prospects improved and there was a V-shaped rebound, this does not mean that the economy has really recovered to the level before the epidemic. The vast majority of countries are still in the stage of recovery after heavy damage and are far from achieving real recovery.

2022 is a year of continuous recovery. Global supply chain disturbance, geopolitical tension, energy price fluctuation, local labor shortage and rising raw material prices will affect the resilience of economic recovery. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the world economy will grow by 4.4% in 2022, of which the U.S. economy will grow by about 4%. Driven by China and India, Asia is expected to become the fastest growing region in the world in 2022. However, China’s economic growth has slowed down. The 2022 government work report shows that the expected target of economic growth is set at about 5.5%.

According to research, China has set a growth rate of about 5.5%, which not only focuses on the speed of economic growth, but also anchors the quality of economic development. Scientific and technological innovation, economic and social digitization and green development will be the long-term goals of China’s economic development. It is expected that in 2022, major economies such as the United States, Europe and China will introduce more favorable policies to drive the development of switching power supply industry.

We?released the ?(Post-pandemic Era)-Global Metal Automotive Exterior Trim Market Segment Research Report 2022?, which aims to sort out the development status and trends of the Metal Automotive Exterior Trim industry at home and abroad, estimate the overall market scale of the Metal Automotive Exterior Trim industry and the market share of major countries, Metal Automotive Exterior Trim industry, and study and judge the downstream market demand of Metal Automotive Exterior Trim through systematic research, Analyze the competition pattern of Metal Automotive Exterior Trim, so as to help solve the pain points of various stakeholders in Metal Automotive Exterior Trim industry. This industry research report combines desktop research, qualitative interviews with insiders or experts and other methods to strive for the objectivity and integrity of conclusions and data.

Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2027) of Metal Automotive Exterior Trim Market by XYZResearch Include

USA

Europe

China

Japan

India

Korea

Southeast Asia

Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in Metal Automotive Exterior Trim Market?

Magna

Cooper Standard

Plastic Omnium

Toyoda Gosei

MINTH Group

YFPO

Hutchinson

Nishikawa Rubber

SaarGummi

Kinugawa

CIeAutomotive

Guizhou Guihang

Dura Automotive

Zhejiang Xinatong

Major Type of Metal Automotive Exterior Trim Covered in XYZResearch report:

Chromium

Nickel

Copper

Iron

Application Segments Covered in XYZResearch Market

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Table of content

Table of Contents

Global Metal Automotive Exterior Trim Market Segment Research Report 2022

1. Research Scope

2. Market Overview

2.1 Product Introduction, Application, Picture

2.2 Global Metal Automotive Exterior Trim Market by Value

2.2.1 Global Metal Automotive Exterior Trim Revenue by Type

2.2.2 Global Metal Automotive Exterior Trim Market by Value (%)

2.3 Global Metal Automotive Exterior Trim Market by Production

2.3.1 Global Metal Automotive Exterior Trim Production by Type

2.3.2 Global Metal Automotive Exterior Trim Market by Production (%)

3. The Major Driver of Metal Automotive Exterior Trim Industry

3.1 Historical & Forecast Global Metal Automotive Exterior Trim Demand

3.2 Largest Application for Metal Automotive Exterior Trim (2018-2028)

3.3 The Major Downstream Company in China Market 2022

4. Global and Regional Metal Automotive Exterior Trim Market

4.1 Regional Market Size in Terms of Production & Demand (2022)

4.2 Regional Market Share in Terms of Revenue (2018-2022)

4.3 Concentration Ratio (CR5& CR10) of Metal Automotive Exterior Trim Market

4.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5. US Metal Automotive Exterior Trim Production, Demand (2018-2028)

5.1 Current and Estimated Production Breakdown by Type

5.2 Current and Estimated Demand Breakdown by Type

5.3 Current and Estimated Demand Breakdown by Application

5.4 Current and Estimated Revenue Break

