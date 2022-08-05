Summary

The global and Chinese economies were hit hard in 2020, and the global GDP grew by 5.9% in 2021. Although the global growth prospects improved and there was a V-shaped rebound, this does not mean that the economy has really recovered to the level before the epidemic. The vast majority of countries are still in the stage of recovery after heavy damage and are far from achieving real recovery.

2022 is a year of continuous recovery. Global supply chain disturbance, geopolitical tension, energy price fluctuation, local labor shortage and rising raw material prices will affect the resilience of economic recovery. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the world economy will grow by 4.4% in 2022, of which the U.S. economy will grow by about 4%. Driven by China and India, Asia is expected to become the fastest growing region in the world in 2022. However, China's economic growth has slowed down. The 2022 government work report shows that the expected target of economic growth is set at about 5.5%.

According to research, China has set a growth rate of about 5.5%, which not only focuses on the speed of economic growth, but also anchors the quality of economic development. Scientific and technological innovation, economic and social digitization and green development will be the long-term goals of China's economic development. It is expected that in 2022, major economies such as the United States, Europe and China will introduce more favorable policies to drive the development of switching power supply industry.

We?released the ?(Post-pandemic Era)-Global Powder Metallurgy for Electric Vehicles Market Segment Research Report 2022?, which aims to sort out the development status and trends of the Powder Metallurgy for Electric Vehicles industry at home and abroad, estimate the overall market scale of the Powder Metallurgy for Electric Vehicles industry and the market share of major countries, Powder Metallurgy for Electric Vehicles industry, and study and judge the downstream market demand of Powder Metallurgy for Electric Vehicles through systematic research, Analyze the competition pattern of Powder Metallurgy for Electric Vehicles, so as to help solve the pain points of various stakeholders in Powder Metallurgy for Electric Vehicles industry. This industry research report combines desktop research, qualitative interviews with insiders or experts and other methods to strive for the objectivity and integrity of conclusions and data.

Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2027) of Powder Metallurgy for Electric Vehicles Market by XYZResearch Include

USA

Europe

China

Japan

India

Korea

Southeast Asia

Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in Powder Metallurgy for Electric Vehicles Market?

GKN

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Showa Denko Materials (Hitachi Chemical)

Fine Sinter

Miba AG

Porite

PMG Holding

AAM

Hoganas AB

AMETEK Specialty Metal Products

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated

Burgess-Norton

Carpenter Technology

Diamet

Dongmu

Shanghai Automotive Powder Metallurgy

Weida

Major Type of Powder Metallurgy for Electric Vehicles Covered in XYZResearch report:

Ferrous Metals

Non-ferrous Metals

Application Segments Covered in XYZResearch Market

Transmission

Engine

Chassis System

Others

