Pet Treats Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pet Treats in global, including the following market information:

Global Pet Treats Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Pet Treats Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Pet Treats companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pet Treats market was valued at 26700 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 75480 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Dry Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pet Treats include Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, Big Heart Pet Brands, Cargill, Crosswind Industries Inc., Evanger's, Hubbard Feeds, Life's Abundance, National Flour Mills and Natural Balance Pet Foods, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Pet Treats manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pet Treats Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Pet Treats Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Dry

Fluid

Others

Global Pet Treats Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Pet Treats Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Dog

Cat

Others

Global Pet Treats Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Pet Treats Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pet Treats revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pet Treats revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Pet Treats sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Pet Treats sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ainsworth Pet Nutrition

Big Heart Pet Brands

Cargill

Crosswind Industries Inc.

Evanger's

Hubbard Feeds

Life's Abundance

National Flour Mills

Natural Balance Pet Foods

Rush Direct

Simmons Pet Food

Almo Nature

Aller Petfood

C.J. Foods

Deuerer

Canidae Corp.

Gimborn

Thailand Foods Pet Food Co.

Nippon Pet Food Co.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Pet Treats Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Pet Treats Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Pet Treats Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Pet Treats Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Pet Treats Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Pet Treats Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Pet Treats Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Pet Treats Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Pet Treats Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Pet Treats Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Pet Treats Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pet Treats Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Pet Treats Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pet Treats Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pet Treats Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pet Treats Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Pet Treats Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Dry

4.1.3 Fluid

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – Global Pet Treats Revenue & Fore

