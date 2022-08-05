Packaged Air Conditioners Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Packaged Air Conditioners in global, including the following market information:
Global Packaged Air Conditioners Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Packaged Air Conditioners Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Packaged Air Conditioners companies in 2021 (%)
The global Packaged Air Conditioners market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Packaged AC with Water Cooled Condenser Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Packaged Air Conditioners include Carrier, Daikin, Ingersoll Rand, Johnson Controls, Gree, Mitsubishi Electric, Bosch, Panasonic and Midea, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Packaged Air Conditioners manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Packaged Air Conditioners Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Packaged Air Conditioners Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Packaged AC with Water Cooled Condenser
Packaged AC with Air Cooled Condenser
Global Packaged Air Conditioners Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Packaged Air Conditioners Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Light Commercial Use (Hotels,Restaurants,Shops)
Small to Medium Offices
Others
Global Packaged Air Conditioners Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Packaged Air Conditioners Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Packaged Air Conditioners revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Packaged Air Conditioners revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Packaged Air Conditioners sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Packaged Air Conditioners sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Carrier
Daikin
Ingersoll Rand
Johnson Controls
Gree
Mitsubishi Electric
Bosch
Panasonic
Midea
Samsung
York
Hitachi
Toshiba
Haier
Goodman Manufacturing Company
Rheem
Trane
S.K.M Air Conditioning LLC
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Packaged Air Conditioners Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Packaged Air Conditioners Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Packaged Air Conditioners Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Packaged Air Conditioners Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Packaged Air Conditioners Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Packaged Air Conditioners Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Packaged Air Conditioners Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Packaged Air Conditioners Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Packaged Air Conditioners Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Packaged Air Conditioners Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Packaged Air Conditioners Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Packaged Air Conditioners Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Packaged Air Conditioners Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Packaged Air Conditioners Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Packaged Air Conditioners Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Packaged Air Conditioner
