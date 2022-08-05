Packaged Air Conditioners Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Packaged Air Conditioners in global, including the following market information:

Global Packaged Air Conditioners Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Packaged Air Conditioners Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Packaged Air Conditioners companies in 2021 (%)

The global Packaged Air Conditioners market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Packaged AC with Water Cooled Condenser Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Packaged Air Conditioners include Carrier, Daikin, Ingersoll Rand, Johnson Controls, Gree, Mitsubishi Electric, Bosch, Panasonic and Midea, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Packaged Air Conditioners manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Packaged Air Conditioners Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Packaged Air Conditioners Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Packaged AC with Water Cooled Condenser

Packaged AC with Air Cooled Condenser

Global Packaged Air Conditioners Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Packaged Air Conditioners Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Light Commercial Use (Hotels,Restaurants,Shops)

Small to Medium Offices

Others

Global Packaged Air Conditioners Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Packaged Air Conditioners Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Packaged Air Conditioners revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Packaged Air Conditioners revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Packaged Air Conditioners sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Packaged Air Conditioners sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Carrier

Daikin

Ingersoll Rand

Johnson Controls

Gree

Mitsubishi Electric

Bosch

Panasonic

Midea

Samsung

York

Hitachi

Toshiba

Haier

Goodman Manufacturing Company

Rheem

Trane

S.K.M Air Conditioning LLC

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Packaged Air Conditioners Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Packaged Air Conditioners Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Packaged Air Conditioners Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Packaged Air Conditioners Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Packaged Air Conditioners Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Packaged Air Conditioners Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Packaged Air Conditioners Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Packaged Air Conditioners Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Packaged Air Conditioners Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Packaged Air Conditioners Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Packaged Air Conditioners Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Packaged Air Conditioners Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Packaged Air Conditioners Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Packaged Air Conditioners Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Packaged Air Conditioners Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Packaged Air Conditioner

