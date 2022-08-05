Safety Goggles Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Safety Goggles in global, including the following market information:

Global Safety Goggles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Safety Goggles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Safety Goggles companies in 2021 (%)

The global Safety Goggles market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Absorbent Goggles Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Safety Goggles include Honeywell, 3M, Bolle Safety, Kimberly-Clark, Sellstrom, Radians, Protective Industrial Products, MCR Safety and Gateway Safety, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Safety Goggles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Safety Goggles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Safety Goggles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Absorbent Goggles

Reflective Goggles

Global Safety Goggles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Safety Goggles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Welding Protection

Radiation Protection

Others

Global Safety Goggles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Safety Goggles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Safety Goggles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Safety Goggles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Safety Goggles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Safety Goggles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Honeywell

3M

Bolle Safety

Kimberly-Clark

Sellstrom

Radians

Protective Industrial Products

MCR Safety

Gateway Safety

Ergodyne

ERB Industries

Encon Safety Products

Infield Safety

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Safety Goggles Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Safety Goggles Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Safety Goggles Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Safety Goggles Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Safety Goggles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Safety Goggles Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Safety Goggles Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Safety Goggles Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Safety Goggles Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Safety Goggles Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Safety Goggles Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Safety Goggles Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Safety Goggles Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Safety Goggles Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Safety Goggles Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Safety Goggles Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Safety Goggles Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Absorbent Goggles

4.1

