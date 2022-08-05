Industrial V-Belt Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Industrial V-belts are the basic belts for power transmission that is applied in light-weight to heavy-weight industrial applications. They are used as a source to provide power transmission efficiently. Industrial V-belts provide more friction and power and are installed in all end-user orientations for efficient machinery functions.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial V-Belt in global, including the following market information:

Global Industrial V-Belt Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Industrial V-Belt Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Industrial V-Belt companies in 2021 (%)

The global Industrial V-Belt market was valued at 2223.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2586 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PVC Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Industrial V-Belt include ContiTech, Gates, Optibelt, SKF, Bando, BEHA, COLMANT CUVELIER, Dayco and Dunlop, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Industrial V-Belt manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Industrial V-Belt Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Industrial V-Belt Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PVC

Rubber

Other

Global Industrial V-Belt Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Industrial V-Belt Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Agriculture

Automotive

Industry

Other

Global Industrial V-Belt Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Industrial V-Belt Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Industrial V-Belt revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Industrial V-Belt revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Industrial V-Belt sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Industrial V-Belt sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ContiTech

Gates

Optibelt

SKF

Bando

BEHA

COLMANT CUVELIER

Dayco

Dunlop

Fenner

Flexer Rubber

Goodyear

HUTCHINSON

Lovejoy

Megadyne

Mitsuboshi Belting

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Industrial V-Belt Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Industrial V-Belt Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Industrial V-Belt Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Industrial V-Belt Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Industrial V-Belt Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Industrial V-Belt Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Industrial V-Belt Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Industrial V-Belt Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Industrial V-Belt Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Industrial V-Belt Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Industrial V-Belt Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial V-Belt Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial V-Belt Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial V-Belt Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial V-Belt Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial V-Belt Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Industrial V-Belt Market Size Markets, 2021 &

