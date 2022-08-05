Industrial V-Belt Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Industrial V-belts are the basic belts for power transmission that is applied in light-weight to heavy-weight industrial applications. They are used as a source to provide power transmission efficiently. Industrial V-belts provide more friction and power and are installed in all end-user orientations for efficient machinery functions.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial V-Belt in global, including the following market information:
Global Industrial V-Belt Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Industrial V-Belt Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Industrial V-Belt companies in 2021 (%)
The global Industrial V-Belt market was valued at 2223.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2586 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PVC Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Industrial V-Belt include ContiTech, Gates, Optibelt, SKF, Bando, BEHA, COLMANT CUVELIER, Dayco and Dunlop, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Industrial V-Belt manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Industrial V-Belt Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Industrial V-Belt Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
PVC
Rubber
Other
Global Industrial V-Belt Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Industrial V-Belt Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Agriculture
Automotive
Industry
Other
Global Industrial V-Belt Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Industrial V-Belt Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Industrial V-Belt revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Industrial V-Belt revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Industrial V-Belt sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Industrial V-Belt sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ContiTech
Gates
Optibelt
SKF
Bando
BEHA
COLMANT CUVELIER
Dayco
Dunlop
Fenner
Flexer Rubber
Goodyear
HUTCHINSON
Lovejoy
Megadyne
Mitsuboshi Belting
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Industrial V-Belt Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Industrial V-Belt Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Industrial V-Belt Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Industrial V-Belt Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Industrial V-Belt Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Industrial V-Belt Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Industrial V-Belt Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Industrial V-Belt Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Industrial V-Belt Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Industrial V-Belt Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Industrial V-Belt Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial V-Belt Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial V-Belt Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial V-Belt Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial V-Belt Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial V-Belt Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Industrial V-Belt Market Size Markets, 2021 &
