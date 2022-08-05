Chemical Protective Clothing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Chemical protective clothing helps safeguard men and women from chemical hazards that can and can't be seen, such as dangerous vapors, liquids, and particles.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Chemical Protective Clothing in global, including the following market information:
Global Chemical Protective Clothing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Chemical Protective Clothing Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Chemical Protective Clothing companies in 2021 (%)
The global Chemical Protective Clothing market was valued at 1019.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1266.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Aramid & Blends Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Chemical Protective Clothing include Ansell Limited, 3M Company, Honeywell International, Lakeland Industries, Kimberly Clark Corp, MAS, W. L. Gore & Associates, Respirex and Kappler, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Chemical Protective Clothing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Chemical Protective Clothing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Chemical Protective Clothing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Aramid & Blends
PBI, Polyamide
Cotton Fibers
Laminated Polyester
Polyolefin & Blends
UHMW Polyethylene
Others
Global Chemical Protective Clothing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Chemical Protective Clothing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Construction & Manufacturing
Oil & Gas
Healthcare/Medical
Firefighting & Law Enforcement
Mining
Military
Others
Global Chemical Protective Clothing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Chemical Protective Clothing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Chemical Protective Clothing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Chemical Protective Clothing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Chemical Protective Clothing sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Chemical Protective Clothing sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ansell Limited
3M Company
Honeywell International
Lakeland Industries
Kimberly Clark Corp
MAS
W. L. Gore & Associates
Respirex
Kappler
DuPont
International Enviroguard
Delta Plus
Sion Industries
Teijin limited
