RFID Furniture Locks Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
RFID Furniture Locks use a key fob or card to open furniture. The card or fob uses radio waves to communicate with the lock, which recognizes the key card and allows open. With RFID technology, users may not have to remove the key fob from your pocket or purse.
This report contains market size and forecasts of RFID Furniture Locks in global, including the following market information:
Global RFID Furniture Locks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global RFID Furniture Locks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five RFID Furniture Locks companies in 2021 (%)
The global RFID Furniture Locks market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Key Cards Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of RFID Furniture Locks include ZKTeco, Assa Abloy, Dormakaba, SmartLock Europe Ltd, Haken Systems, Onity, SALTO, Accuride International and Steelcase, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the RFID Furniture Locks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global RFID Furniture Locks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global RFID Furniture Locks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Key Cards
Key Fobs
Others
Global RFID Furniture Locks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global RFID Furniture Locks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Glass Cabinet
Drawers
Flap Doors
Others
Global RFID Furniture Locks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global RFID Furniture Locks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies RFID Furniture Locks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies RFID Furniture Locks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies RFID Furniture Locks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies RFID Furniture Locks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ZKTeco
Assa Abloy
Dormakaba
SmartLock Europe Ltd
Haken Systems
Onity
SALTO
Accuride International
Steelcase
KI Europe Ltd.
PS GmbH
Digilock
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 RFID Furniture Locks Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global RFID Furniture Locks Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global RFID Furniture Locks Overall Market Size
2.1 Global RFID Furniture Locks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global RFID Furniture Locks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global RFID Furniture Locks Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top RFID Furniture Locks Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global RFID Furniture Locks Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global RFID Furniture Locks Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global RFID Furniture Locks Sales by Companies
3.5 Global RFID Furniture Locks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 RFID Furniture Locks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers RFID Furniture Locks Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 RFID Furniture Locks Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 RFID Furniture Locks Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 RFID Furniture Locks Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports:
Global RFID Furniture Locks Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Global RFID Furniture Locks Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition