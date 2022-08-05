RFID Furniture Locks Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

RFID Furniture Locks use a key fob or card to open furniture. The card or fob uses radio waves to communicate with the lock, which recognizes the key card and allows open. With RFID technology, users may not have to remove the key fob from your pocket or purse.

This report contains market size and forecasts of RFID Furniture Locks in global, including the following market information:

Global RFID Furniture Locks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-rfid-furniture-locks-forecast-2022-2028-383

Global RFID Furniture Locks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five RFID Furniture Locks companies in 2021 (%)

The global RFID Furniture Locks market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Key Cards Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of RFID Furniture Locks include ZKTeco, Assa Abloy, Dormakaba, SmartLock Europe Ltd, Haken Systems, Onity, SALTO, Accuride International and Steelcase, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the RFID Furniture Locks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global RFID Furniture Locks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global RFID Furniture Locks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Key Cards

Key Fobs

Others

Global RFID Furniture Locks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global RFID Furniture Locks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Glass Cabinet

Drawers

Flap Doors

Others

Global RFID Furniture Locks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global RFID Furniture Locks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies RFID Furniture Locks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies RFID Furniture Locks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies RFID Furniture Locks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies RFID Furniture Locks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ZKTeco

Assa Abloy

Dormakaba

SmartLock Europe Ltd

Haken Systems

Onity

SALTO

Accuride International

Steelcase

KI Europe Ltd.

PS GmbH

Digilock

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/consumer-goods-and-services/global-rfid-furniture-locks-forecast-2022-2028-383

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 RFID Furniture Locks Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global RFID Furniture Locks Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global RFID Furniture Locks Overall Market Size

2.1 Global RFID Furniture Locks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global RFID Furniture Locks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global RFID Furniture Locks Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top RFID Furniture Locks Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global RFID Furniture Locks Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global RFID Furniture Locks Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global RFID Furniture Locks Sales by Companies

3.5 Global RFID Furniture Locks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 RFID Furniture Locks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers RFID Furniture Locks Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 RFID Furniture Locks Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 RFID Furniture Locks Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 RFID Furniture Locks Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/consumer-goods-and-services/global-rfid-furniture-locks-forecast-2022-2028-383

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/

Similar Reports:

Global RFID Furniture Locks Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Global RFID Furniture Locks Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition

Global RFID Furniture Locks Market Research Report 2021

