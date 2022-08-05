Pet Hair Brush Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pet Hair Brush in global, including the following market information:
Global Pet Hair Brush Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Pet Hair Brush Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Pet Hair Brush companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pet Hair Brush market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Slicker Brush Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pet Hair Brush include Conair, KONG Company, Chris Christensen Systems, Petmate, William Leistner GmbH?Co. KG, FURminator(Spectrum Brands Holdings), SleekEZ, Hertzko and Coastal Pet Products. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pet Hair Brush manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pet Hair Brush Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pet Hair Brush Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Slicker Brush
Bristle Brush
Pin Brush
Other
Global Pet Hair Brush Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pet Hair Brush Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Home
Pet Shop
Others
Global Pet Hair Brush Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pet Hair Brush Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Pet Hair Brush revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Pet Hair Brush revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Pet Hair Brush sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Pet Hair Brush sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Conair
KONG Company
Chris Christensen Systems
Petmate
William Leistner GmbH?Co. KG
FURminator(Spectrum Brands Holdings)
SleekEZ
Hertzko
Coastal Pet Products
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pet Hair Brush Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pet Hair Brush Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pet Hair Brush Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pet Hair Brush Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pet Hair Brush Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pet Hair Brush Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pet Hair Brush Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pet Hair Brush Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pet Hair Brush Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pet Hair Brush Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pet Hair Brush Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pet Hair Brush Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pet Hair Brush Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pet Hair Brush Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pet Hair Brush Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pet Hair Brush Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Pet Hair Brush Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Slicker Brush
4.1.3 B
