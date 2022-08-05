This report contains market size and forecasts of Surface Grinders in global, including the following market information:

Global Surface Grinders Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Surface Grinders Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Surface Grinders companies in 2021 (%)

The global Surface Grinders market was valued at 1600.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1936.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Horizontal Axis Round Table Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Surface Grinders include Kent, Supertec Machinery, Mitsui High-Tec, Industrial Machinery, DCM Tech, Kaite, Clausing Industrial, PROTH Industrial and Lagun Machinery, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Surface Grinders manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Surface Grinders Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Surface Grinders Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Horizontal Axis Round Table

Vertical Axis Moment Table

Vertical Axis Round Table

Special Surface Grinder

Other

Global Surface Grinders Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Surface Grinders Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Metal

Ceramic

Glass

Crystalline Materials

Other

Global Surface Grinders Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Surface Grinders Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Surface Grinders revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Surface Grinders revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Surface Grinders sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Surface Grinders sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kent

Supertec Machinery

Mitsui High-Tec

Industrial Machinery

DCM Tech

Kaite

Clausing Industrial

PROTH Industrial

Lagun Machinery

Amada Machine Tools

PROMPT

Kuroda Precision Industries

Chevalier Machinery

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Surface Grinders Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Surface Grinders Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Surface Grinders Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Surface Grinders Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Surface Grinders Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Surface Grinders Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Surface Grinders Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Surface Grinders Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Surface Grinders Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Surface Grinders Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Surface Grinders Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Surface Grinders Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Surface Grinders Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Surface Grinders Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Surface Grinders Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Surface Grinders Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Surface Grinders Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

