This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Control and Factory Automation in Global, including the following market information:

Global Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Industrial Control and Factory Automation market was valued at 138430 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 220420 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Industrial Robots Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Industrial Control and Factory Automation include Siemens, ABB, Emerson, Mitsubishi, Schneider Electric, Rockwell, General Electric, Yokogawa and Omron, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Industrial Control and Factory Automation companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Industrial Robots

Industrial 3D Printing

Control Valves

Machine Vision

HMI

Mail Sorting

Print Image Inspection

Other

Global Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Metals & Machinery

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Food and Beverage

Other

Global Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Industrial Control and Factory Automation revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Industrial Control and Factory Automation revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Siemens

ABB

Emerson

Mitsubishi

Schneider Electric

Rockwell

General Electric

Yokogawa

Omron

Honeywell

Bosch Automation

Ametek

TI

Schaffner

Basler AG

STMicroelectronics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Industrial Control and Factory Automation Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Industrial Control and Factory Automation Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Industrial Control and Factory Automation Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Industrial Control and Factory Automation Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Control and Factory Automation Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Industrial Control and Factory Automation Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Control and Factory Automation Players in Global

