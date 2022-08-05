Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market
This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Control and Factory Automation in Global, including the following market information:
Global Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Industrial Control and Factory Automation market was valued at 138430 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 220420 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Industrial Robots Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Industrial Control and Factory Automation include Siemens, ABB, Emerson, Mitsubishi, Schneider Electric, Rockwell, General Electric, Yokogawa and Omron, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Industrial Control and Factory Automation companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Industrial Robots
Industrial 3D Printing
Control Valves
Machine Vision
HMI
Mail Sorting
Print Image Inspection
Other
Global Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Electrical & Electronics
Metals & Machinery
Pharmaceuticals
Cosmetics
Food and Beverage
Other
Global Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Industrial Control and Factory Automation revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Industrial Control and Factory Automation revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Siemens
ABB
Emerson
Mitsubishi
Schneider Electric
Rockwell
General Electric
Yokogawa
Omron
Honeywell
Bosch Automation
Ametek
TI
Schaffner
Basler AG
STMicroelectronics
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Industrial Control and Factory Automation Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Industrial Control and Factory Automation Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Industrial Control and Factory Automation Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Industrial Control and Factory Automation Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Control and Factory Automation Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Industrial Control and Factory Automation Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Control and Factory Automation Players in Global
