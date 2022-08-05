Tactical Communication and Protective System (TCAPS) Market
This report contains market size and forecasts of Tactical Communication and Protective System (TCAPS) in global, including the following market information:
Global Tactical Communication and Protective System (TCAPS) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Tactical Communication and Protective System (TCAPS) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Tactical Communication and Protective System (TCAPS) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Tactical Communication and Protective System (TCAPS) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Airborne Platform Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Tactical Communication and Protective System (TCAPS) include BAE Systems PLC, General Dynamics Corporation, L3Harris Technologies, Iridium, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Company, Tactical Communications Group, LLC and Thales Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Tactical Communication and Protective System (TCAPS) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Tactical Communication and Protective System (TCAPS) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Tactical Communication and Protective System (TCAPS) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Airborne Platform
Shipborne Platform
Land Platform
Underwater Platform
Global Tactical Communication and Protective System (TCAPS) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Tactical Communication and Protective System (TCAPS) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
ISR
Communications
Combat
Command & Control
Others
Global Tactical Communication and Protective System (TCAPS) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Tactical Communication and Protective System (TCAPS) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Tactical Communication and Protective System (TCAPS) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Tactical Communication and Protective System (TCAPS) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Tactical Communication and Protective System (TCAPS) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Tactical Communication and Protective System (TCAPS) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BAE Systems PLC
General Dynamics Corporation
L3Harris Technologies
Iridium
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Raytheon Company
Tactical Communications Group, LLC
Thales Group
Ultra-Electronics
Viasat
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Tactical Communication and Protective System (TCAPS) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Tactical Communication and Protective System (TCAPS) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Tactical Communication and Protective System (TCAPS) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Tactical Communication and Protective System (TCAPS) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Tactical Communication and Protective System (TCAPS) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Tactical Communication and Protective System (TCAPS) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Tactical Communication and Protective System (TCAPS) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Tactical Communication and Protective System (TCAPS) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Tactical Communication and Protective System (TCAPS) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Tactical Communication and Protective System (TCAPS) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Tactical Communication and Protective System (TCAPS) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Tactical Communication and Protective System (TCAPS) Companies in Global Mar
