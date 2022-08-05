Floor Cleaners Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Floor Cleaners in global, including the following market information:
Global Floor Cleaners Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Floor Cleaners Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Floor Cleaners companies in 2021 (%)
The global Floor Cleaners market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wood Floor Cleaner Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Floor Cleaners include Reckitt & Benckiser, S. C. Johnson & Son, Unilever, Clorox Co., Procter & Gamble Co., Henkel KGAA, Kao Corporation, Church&Dwight and Robert McBride, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Floor Cleaners manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Floor Cleaners Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Floor Cleaners Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Wood Floor Cleaner
Ceramic Tile Floor Cleaner
Compound Floor Cleaner
Global Floor Cleaners Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Floor Cleaners Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Household
Commercial
Global Floor Cleaners Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Floor Cleaners Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Floor Cleaners revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Floor Cleaners revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Floor Cleaners sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Floor Cleaners sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Reckitt & Benckiser
S. C. Johnson & Son
Unilever
Clorox Co.
Procter & Gamble Co.
Henkel KGAA
Kao Corporation
Church&Dwight
Robert McBride
Babyganics
Bluemoon
Fuzheshi
FOFILIT
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Floor Cleaners Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Floor Cleaners Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Floor Cleaners Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Floor Cleaners Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Floor Cleaners Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Floor Cleaners Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Floor Cleaners Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Floor Cleaners Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Floor Cleaners Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Floor Cleaners Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Floor Cleaners Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Floor Cleaners Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Floor Cleaners Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Floor Cleaners Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Floor Cleaners Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Floor Cleaners Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Floor Cleaners Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Wood Floor Cleaner
