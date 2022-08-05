Toy Drones Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The nano drone is a request from the U.S. air force for drone makers to develop more miniature aircraft that can fly long distances to spy on enemies.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Toy Drones in global, including the following market information:
Global Toy Drones Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Toy Drones Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Toy Drones companies in 2021 (%)
The global Toy Drones market was valued at 503 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1184.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fixed Wing Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Toy Drones include AeroVironment, Parrot, JJRC Toy, Prox Dynamics, Skyrocket Toys, Syma Toys, Mota Group, Guangdong Cheerson Hobby Technology and Horizon Hobby, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Toy Drones manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Toy Drones Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Toy Drones Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Fixed Wing Type
Rotor Type
Flapping Wing Type
Global Toy Drones Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Toy Drones Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial
Civil
Global Toy Drones Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Toy Drones Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Toy Drones revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Toy Drones revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Toy Drones sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Toy Drones sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AeroVironment
Parrot
JJRC Toy
Prox Dynamics
Skyrocket Toys
Syma Toys
Mota Group
Guangdong Cheerson Hobby Technology
Horizon Hobby
Aerix Drone
Hubsan Technology
Acumen Robot Intelligence
UDIRC Toys
Extreme Fliers
Swarm Systems
WLtoys
TRNDlabs
XK Innovations
Drona Aviation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Toy Drones Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Toy Drones Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Toy Drones Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Toy Drones Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Toy Drones Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Toy Drones Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Toy Drones Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Toy Drones Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Toy Drones Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Toy Drones Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Toy Drones Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Toy Drones Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Toy Drones Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Toy Drones Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Toy Drones Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Toy Drones Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Toy Drones Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Fixed Wing Type
4.1.3 Rotor Type
4.1.4 Flapping Wing Type
4.2 By Type – Glo
