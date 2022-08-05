Helical Screw Compressor Market
This report contains market size and forecasts of Helical Screw Compressor in global, including the following market information:
Global Helical Screw Compressor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Helical Screw Compressor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Helical Screw Compressor companies in 2021 (%)
The global Helical Screw Compressor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Oil-Free Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Helical Screw Compressor include Ingersoll Rand, AERZEN, Atlas Copco, Johnson Controls, Desran, Gardner Denver, Howden Group, Shanghai Screw Compressor Co., Ltd and Enerflex. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Helical Screw Compressor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Helical Screw Compressor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Helical Screw Compressor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Oil-Free
Oil-Injected
Global Helical Screw Compressor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Helical Screw Compressor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Chemical & Petrochemical
Food & Beverage
Mining & Metals
Oil & Gas
Automotive
Power Plant
Global Helical Screw Compressor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Helical Screw Compressor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Helical Screw Compressor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Helical Screw Compressor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Helical Screw Compressor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Helical Screw Compressor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ingersoll Rand
AERZEN
Atlas Copco
Johnson Controls
Desran
Gardner Denver
Howden Group
Shanghai Screw Compressor Co., Ltd
Enerflex
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Helical Screw Compressor Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Helical Screw Compressor Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Helical Screw Compressor Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Helical Screw Compressor Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Helical Screw Compressor Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Helical Screw Compressor Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Helical Screw Compressor Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Helical Screw Compressor Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Helical Screw Compressor Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Helical Screw Compressor Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Helical Screw Compressor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Helical Screw Compressor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Helical Screw Compressor Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Helical Screw Compressor Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Helical Screw Compressor Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Helical Screw Compressor Companies
4 S
