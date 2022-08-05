Weekly Disposable Contact Lenses Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Weekly Disposable Contact Lenses in global, including the following market information:
Global Weekly Disposable Contact Lenses Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Weekly Disposable Contact Lenses Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Weekly Disposable Contact Lenses companies in 2021 (%)
The global Weekly Disposable Contact Lenses market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hard Contact Lenses Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Weekly Disposable Contact Lenses include Johnson &Johnson Vision Care, Novartis, CooperVision, Bausch + Lomb, St.Shine Optical and Menicon, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Weekly Disposable Contact Lenses manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Weekly Disposable Contact Lenses Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Weekly Disposable Contact Lenses Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hard Contact Lenses
Soft Contact Lenses
Global Weekly Disposable Contact Lenses Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Weekly Disposable Contact Lenses Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Corrective Lenses
Therapeutic Lenses
Global Weekly Disposable Contact Lenses Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Weekly Disposable Contact Lenses Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Weekly Disposable Contact Lenses revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Weekly Disposable Contact Lenses revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Weekly Disposable Contact Lenses sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Weekly Disposable Contact Lenses sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Johnson &Johnson Vision Care
Novartis
CooperVision
Bausch + Lomb
St.Shine Optical
Menicon
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Weekly Disposable Contact Lenses Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Weekly Disposable Contact Lenses Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Weekly Disposable Contact Lenses Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Weekly Disposable Contact Lenses Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Weekly Disposable Contact Lenses Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Weekly Disposable Contact Lenses Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Weekly Disposable Contact Lenses Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Weekly Disposable Contact Lenses Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Weekly Disposable Contact Lenses Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Weekly Disposable Contact Lenses Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Weekly Disposable Contact Lenses Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Weekly Disposable Contact Lenses Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Weekly Disposable Contact Lenses Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Weekly Disposable Contact Lenses Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Weekly Dis
