Pendant Bowl Chandeliers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A chandelier is defined as a lamp which is suspended from the ceiling either directly from a ceiling lamp outlet, or simply from a hook in the ceiling and then plugged into a common wall socket. Chandeliers use small, lower wattage bulbs that are usually shaped in the form of a candle flame, though these lamps are not limited to small bulbs. There are often three or more light bulbs in one chandelier, giving off from 100 to 400 watts of total light.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pendant Bowl Chandeliers in global, including the following market information:
Global Pendant Bowl Chandeliers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Pendant Bowl Chandeliers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Pendant Bowl Chandeliers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pendant Bowl Chandeliers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ordinary Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pendant Bowl Chandeliers include James R. Moder, Kichler Lighting, DE MAJO Iiluminazione, Wilkinson, Kenroy Home, Feiss, Gemini Cut Glass Company, Kurt Faustig and Pataviumart, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pendant Bowl Chandeliers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pendant Bowl Chandeliers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pendant Bowl Chandeliers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Ordinary
Luxury
Global Pendant Bowl Chandeliers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pendant Bowl Chandeliers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial
Home
Global Pendant Bowl Chandeliers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pendant Bowl Chandeliers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Pendant Bowl Chandeliers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Pendant Bowl Chandeliers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Pendant Bowl Chandeliers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Pendant Bowl Chandeliers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
James R. Moder
Kichler Lighting
DE MAJO Iiluminazione
Wilkinson
Kenroy Home
Feiss
Gemini Cut Glass Company
Kurt Faustig
Pataviumart
American Brass and Crystal
Savoy House lighting
Wranovsky
Dolan Designs
Elegant Lighting
Myran Allan Chandelier
Kamable Lighting
Versailles Lamps
Kaiyan Lighting
East Lighting
WENHANG LANTERN-ORNAMENT
Lumax
Qilang Lighting
Diamond Life Group
Senqiu Lighting
Fusida lighting
HUAYI LIGHTING
Jiangmen Jimmy Lighting
Zhongshan Pacific Lamps
Liaosion Lighting
Xing Nan Lighting
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pendant Bowl Chandeliers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pendant Bowl Chandeliers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pendant Bowl Chandeliers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pendant Bowl Chandeliers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pendant Bowl Chandeliers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pendant Bowl Chandeliers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pendant Bowl Chandeliers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pendant Bowl Chandeliers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pendant Bowl Chandeliers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pendant Bowl Chandeliers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pendant Bowl Chandeliers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pendant Bowl Chandeliers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pendant Bowl Chandeliers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pendant Bowl Chandeliers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pendant Bowl Chandeliers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pendant Bowl Chandeliers Companies
