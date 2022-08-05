N95-Certified Masks Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of N95-Certified Masks in global, including the following market information:

Global N95-Certified Masks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global N95-Certified Masks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five N95-Certified Masks companies in 2021 (%)

The global N95-Certified Masks market was valued at 1040.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1574.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Valved Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of N95-Certified Masks include 3M, Honeywell, Sinotextiles, Gerson, Crosstex, Uvex, San Huei, Shanghai Dasheng and Chaomei Daily Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the N95-Certified Masks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global N95-Certified Masks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global N95-Certified Masks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Valved

Unvalved

Global N95-Certified Masks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global N95-Certified Masks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Civil Use

Medical Use

Others

Global N95-Certified Masks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global N95-Certified Masks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies N95-Certified Masks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies N95-Certified Masks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies N95-Certified Masks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies N95-Certified Masks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Honeywell

Sinotextiles

Gerson

Crosstex

Uvex

San Huei

Shanghai Dasheng

Chaomei Daily Chemicals

SUZHOU SANICAL

Powecom

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 N95-Certified Masks Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global N95-Certified Masks Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global N95-Certified Masks Overall Market Size

2.1 Global N95-Certified Masks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global N95-Certified Masks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global N95-Certified Masks Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top N95-Certified Masks Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global N95-Certified Masks Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global N95-Certified Masks Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global N95-Certified Masks Sales by Companies

3.5 Global N95-Certified Masks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 N95-Certified Masks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers N95-Certified Masks Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 N95-Certified Masks Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 N95-Certified Masks Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 N95-Certified Masks Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global N95-Certified

