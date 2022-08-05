Uncategorized

Global Swellable Tape (Waterblocking Tape) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Swellable Tape (Waterblocking Tape) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Swellable Tape (Waterblocking Tape) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Non-conductive Tape

 

Semi-conductive Tape

 

Segment by Application

Communication Cable

Power Cable

Submarine Cable

Other

By Company

Fiberline

DS Cable Materials

GarnTec

Artofil

Geca

Lantor

Scapa

Freudenburg

Fori Group

Roblon

Nantong Siber Communication

Centran Industrial

Shenyang Jinggong Cable Material

Shenyang Tianrong

Haiso Technology

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Swellable Tape (Waterblocking Tape) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Swellable Tape (Waterblocking Tape) Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Non-conductive Tape
1.2.3 Semi-conductive Tape
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Swellable Tape (Waterblocking Tape) Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Communication Cable
1.3.3 Power Cable
1.3.4 Submarine Cable
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Swellable Tape (Waterblocking Tape) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Swellable Tape (Waterblocking Tape) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Swellable Tape (Waterblocking Tape) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Swellable Tape (Waterblocking Tape) Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Swellable Tape (Waterblocking Tape) Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Swellable Tape (Waterblocking Tape) by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Swellable Tape (Waterblocking Tape) Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Swellable Tape (Waterblocking Tape) Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Swellable Tape (Waterblocking Tape) Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & A

 

