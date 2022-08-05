Global Titanium Dioxide Market Research Report 2021

Titanium dioxide, the chemical molecular formula is TiO2.Titanium dioxide has a high refractive index, ideal particle size distribution, good hiding and coloring power, is a kind of excellent performance of white pigment, widely used in coatings, rubber, plastics, paper, printing ink, daily chemical industry, electronics industry, microelectromechanical and environmental protection industry.The production of titanium dioxide is mainly concentrated in China, Europe and the United States, with China accounting for 41.42%, the United States 27.01% and Europe 21.73%.Globally, titanium dioxide capacity is concentrated in the hands of several large enterprises, among which the Dupont capacity is 1295 kilotons, the Huntsman Corporation 872 kilotons, the Cristal capacity 780 kilotons, the Kronos capacity 556 kilotons, the Tronox capacity 394 kilotons, and the Lomon Billions capacity 585 kilotons.

Global Titanium Dioxide key players include Dupont, Huntsman Corporation, Cristal, Lomon Billions, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share over 35%.

China is the largest market, with a share over 45%, followed by United States, and North America, both have a share over 40 percent.

In terms of product, Chlorination Titanium Dioxide is the largest segment, with a share over 65%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Coating, followed by Plastic, Paper, etc.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Titanium Dioxide Market

“In 2020, the global Titanium Dioxide market size was US$ 24400 million and it is expected to reach US$ 33880 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2027.”

