China Ductile Iron Pipe Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ductile Iron Pipe in China, including the following market information:

China Ductile Iron Pipe Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

China Ductile Iron Pipe Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)

China top five Ductile Iron Pipe companies in 2020 (%)

The global Ductile Iron Pipe market size is expected to growth from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027.

The China Ductile Iron Pipe market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Ductile Iron Pipe manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

China Ductile Iron Pipe Market, By Pipe Diameter, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

China Ductile Iron Pipe Market Segment Percentages, By Pipe Diameter, 2020 (%)

DN 80mm-300mm

DN 350mm-1000mm

DN 1100mm-1200mm

DN 1400mm-2000mm

Others

China Ductile Iron Pipe Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

China Ductile Iron Pipe Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Potable Water Distribution

Sewage & Wastewater

Irrigation

Mining

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ductile Iron Pipe revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ductile Iron Pipe revenues share in China market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Ductile Iron Pipe sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Ductile Iron Pipe sales share in China market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Saint-Gobain

Jindal SAW

Kubota

Electrosteel

US Pipe (Forterra)

American Cast Iron Pipe Company

Kurimoto

McWane, Inc.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ductile Iron Pipe Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Pipe Diameter

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China Ductile Iron Pipe Market Overview

1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.4.1 Research Methodology

1.4.2 Research Process

1.4.3 Base Year

2 China Ductile Iron Pipe Overall Market Size

2.1 China Ductile Iron Pipe Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 China Ductile Iron Pipe Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 China Ductile Iron Pipe Sales: 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ductile Iron Pipe Players in China Market

3.2 Top China Ductile Iron Pipe Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 China Ductile Iron Pipe Revenue by Companies

3.4 China Ductile Iron Pipe Sales by Companies

3.5 China Ductile Iron Pipe Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ductile Iron Pipe Companies in China Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Manufacturers Ductile Iron Pipe Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ductile Iron Pipe Players in China Market

3.8.1 List of Tier 1 Ductile Iron Pipe Companies in China

3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ductile Iron Pipe Companies in China

4 Sights by Pipe Diameter

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Pipe Diameter – China Ductile Iron Pipe Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 DN 80mm-300mm

4.1.3 DN 350mm-1000mm



