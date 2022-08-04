Summary

The global and Chinese economies were hit hard in 2020, and the global GDP grew by 5.9% in 2021. Although the global growth prospects improved and there was a V-shaped rebound, this does not mean that the economy has really recovered to the level before the epidemic. The vast majority of countries are still in the stage of recovery after heavy damage and are far from achieving real recovery.

2022 is a year of continuous recovery. Global supply chain disturbance, geopolitical tension, energy price fluctuation, local labor shortage and rising raw material prices will affect the resilience of economic recovery. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the world economy will grow by 4.4% in 2022, of which the U.S. economy will grow by about 4%. Driven by China and India, Asia is expected to become the fastest growing region in the world in 2022. However, China's economic growth has slowed down. The 2022 government work report shows that the expected target of economic growth is set at about 5.5%.

According to research, China has set a growth rate of about 5.5%, which not only focuses on the speed of economic growth, but also anchors the quality of economic development. Scientific and technological innovation, economic and social digitization and green development will be the long-term goals of China's economic development. It is expected that in 2022, major economies such as the United States, Europe and China will introduce more favorable policies to drive the development of switching power supply industry.

We?released the ?(Post-pandemic Era)-Global Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market Segment Research Report 2022?, which aims to sort out the development status and trends of the Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems industry at home and abroad, estimate the overall market scale of the Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems industry and the market share of major countries, Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems industry, and study and judge the downstream market demand of Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems through systematic research, Analyze the competition pattern of Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems, so as to help solve the pain points of various stakeholders in Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems industry. This industry research report combines desktop research, qualitative interviews with insiders or experts and other methods to strive for the objectivity and integrity of conclusions and data.

Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2027) of Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market by XYZResearch Include

USA

Europe

China

Japan

India

Korea

Southeast Asia

Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market?

Boeing

Honeywell International

Rockwell Collins

Thales

UNITED TECHNOLOGIES

Astronautics Corporation of America

Esterline Technologies

International Flight Support

Major Type of Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Covered in XYZResearch report:

Software

Hardware

Application Segments Covered in XYZResearch Market

Narrow-body aircraft

Wide-body aircraft

Regional jet

Table of content

Table of Contents

Global Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market Segment Research Report 2022

1. Research Scope

2. Market Overview

2.1 Product Introduction, Application, Picture

2.2 Global Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market by Value

2.2.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Revenue by Type

2.2.2 Global Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market by Value (%)

2.3 Global Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market by Production

2.3.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Production by Type

2.3.2 Global Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market by Production (%)

3. The Major Driver of Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Industry

3.1 Historical & Forecast Global Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Demand

3.2 Largest Application for Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems (2018-2028)

3.3 The Major Downstream Company in China Market 2022

4. Global and Regional Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market

4.1 Regional Market Size in Terms of Production & Demand (2022)

4.2 Regional Market Share in Terms of Revenue (2018-2022)

4.3 Concentration Ratio (CR5& CR10) of Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market

4.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

