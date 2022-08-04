Post-pandemic Era-Global Compressed Natural Gas Market 2015-2026, With Breakdown Data of Capacity, Sales, Production, Export, Import, Revenue, Price, Cost and Gross Margin

Summary

World trade was already slowing in 2019 before COVID 19 outbreak, weighed down by trade tensions and slowing economic growth, such as uncertainty generated from Brexit, the U.S.-China trade war, the Japan-South Korea trade war.

Trade is expected to fall by between 13% and 32% in 2020 as the COVID 19 pandemic disrupts normal economic activity and life around the world, according to the study of WTO.The decline in exports has been mainly due to the ongoing global slowdown, which got aggravated due to the current Covid-19 crisis. The latter resulted in large scale disruptions in supply chains and demand resulting in cancellation of orders.

?s analysis shows that as China started reopening its economy, world exports initially recovered across the board. But estimates of the expected recovery in 2021 are uncertain, with outcomes depending largely on the duration of the outbreak and the effectiveness of the policy responses.

This research report indicated that the global Compressed Natural Gas market was valued at USD XXX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD XXX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period 2021-2026. In terms of the export, China occupied more than XX % export market share in 2019, India occupied XX %. XXX is the second largest region around the world, it occupied about XX % export market share in 2019. In terms of the Local Capacity, XXX is the largest region around the world, it occupied about XX % export market share in 2019.

Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026) of Compressed Natural Gas Market by Include

China

EU

North America

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in Compressed Natural Gas Market?

National Iranian Gas Company

Indraprastha Gas Limited

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Gazprom

NEOgas

Trillium CNG

China Natural Gas

Pakistan State Oil

J-W Power Company

GNVert

…

Major Type of Compressed Natural Gas Covered in report:

Associated Gas

Non-Associated Gas

Unconventional Sources (CNG)

Application Segments Covered in Market

Light Duty Vehicles

Medium Duty/Heavy Duty Buses

Medium Duty/Heavy Duty Trucks

Table of content

Table of Contents

Global Compressed Natural Gas Market 2015-2026, With Breakdown Data of Capacity, Sales, Production, Export, Import, Revenue, Price, Cost and Gross Margin

1 Market Scope

1.1 Product Details and Introduction

1.1.1 Associated Gas -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.2 Non-Associated Gas -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.3 Unconventional Sources (CNG) -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.2 Market Snapshot

1.2.1 Major Companies Overview

1.2.2 Market Concentration

1.2.3 Six-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

2 Regional Market Analysis

2.1 China Compressed Natural Gas Status and Prospect (2015-2026)

2.1.1 China Compressed Natural Gas Market Size and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

2.1.2 China Compressed Natural Gas Local Capacity, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis (2015-2020)

2.2 EU Compressed Natural Gas Status and Prospect (2015-2026)

2.2.1 EU Compressed Natural Gas Market Size and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

2.2.2 EU Compressed Natural Gas Local Capacity, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis (2015-2020)

2.3 USA Compressed Natural Gas Status and Prospect (2015-2026)

2.3.1 USA Compressed Natural Gas Market Size and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

2.3.2 USA Compressed Natural Gas Local Capacity, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis (2015-2020)

2.4 Japan Compressed Natural Gas Status and Prospect (2015-2

