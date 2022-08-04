Summary

The global and Chinese economies were hit hard in 2020, and the global GDP grew by 5.9% in 2021. Although the global growth prospects improved and there was a V-shaped rebound, this does not mean that the economy has really recovered to the level before the epidemic. The vast majority of countries are still in the stage of recovery after heavy damage and are far from achieving real recovery.

2022 is a year of continuous recovery. Global supply chain disturbance, geopolitical tension, energy price fluctuation, local labor shortage and rising raw material prices will affect the resilience of economic recovery. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the world economy will grow by 4.4% in 2022, of which the U.S. economy will grow by about 4%. Driven by China and India, Asia is expected to become the fastest growing region in the world in 2022. However, China’s economic growth has slowed down. The 2022 government work report shows that the expected target of economic growth is set at about 5.5%.

According to research, China has set a growth rate of about 5.5%, which not only focuses on the speed of economic growth, but also anchors the quality of economic development. Scientific and technological innovation, economic and social digitization and green development will be the long-term goals of China’s economic development. It is expected that in 2022, major economies such as the United States, Europe and China will introduce more favorable policies to drive the development of switching power supply industry.

We?released the ?(Post-pandemic Era)-Global Intra-Factory Logistics for Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers Market Segment Research Report 2022?, which aims to sort out the development status and trends of the Intra-Factory Logistics for Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers industry at home and abroad, estimate the overall market scale of the Intra-Factory Logistics for Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers industry and the market share of major countries, Intra-Factory Logistics for Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers industry, and study and judge the downstream market demand of Intra-Factory Logistics for Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers through systematic research, Analyze the competition pattern of Intra-Factory Logistics for Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers, so as to help solve the pain points of various stakeholders in Intra-Factory Logistics for Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers industry. This industry research report combines desktop research, qualitative interviews with insiders or experts and other methods to strive for the objectivity and integrity of conclusions and data.

Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2027) of Intra-Factory Logistics for Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers Market by XYZResearch Include

USA

Europe

China

Japan

India

Korea

Southeast Asia

Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in Intra-Factory Logistics for Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers Market?

CEVA Logistics

Changan Minsheng APLL Logistics Co., Ltd.

China Capital Logistics Co., Ltd.

GEFCO

BLG Logistics

DB Schenker

Kuehne + Nagel

L?dige Industries

FENGSHEN LOGISTICS

Rhenus Logistics

Major Type of Intra-Factory Logistics for Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers Covered in XYZResearch report:

Parts Logistics

Vehicle Logistics

Application Segments Covered in XYZResearch Market

Stock Removal

Custody And Circulation

Stock In

Table of content

Table of Contents

Global Intra-Factory Logistics for Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers Market Segment Research Report 2022

1. Research Scope

2. Market Overview

2.1 Product Introduction, Application, Picture

2.2 Global Intra-Factory Logistics for Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers Market by Value

2.2.1 Global Intra-Factory Logistics for Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers Revenue by Type

2.2.2 Global Intra-Factory Logistics for Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers Market by Value (%)

2.3 Global Intra-Factory Logistics for Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers Market by Production

2.3.1 Global Intra-Factory Logistics for Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers Production by Type

2.3.2 Global Intra-Factory Logistics for Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers Market by Production (%)

3. The Major Driver of Intra-Factory Logistics for Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers Industry

3.1 Historical & Forecast Global Intra-Factory Logistics for Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers Demand

3.2 Largest Application for Intra-Factory Logistics for Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (2018-2028)

3.3 The Major Downstream Company in China Market 2022

4. Global and Regional Intra-Factory Logistics for Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers Market

4.1 Regional Market Size in Terms of Production & Demand (2022)

4.2 Regional Market Share in Term

