Post-pandemic Era-Global Prismatic NMC/NCA Battery Market 2015-2026, With Breakdown Data of Capacity, Sales, Production, Export, Import, Revenue, Price, Cost and Gross Margin

World trade was already slowing in 2019 before COVID 19 outbreak, weighed down by trade tensions and slowing economic growth, such as uncertainty generated from Brexit, the U.S.-China trade war, the Japan-South Korea trade war.

Trade is expected to fall by between 13% and 32% in 2020 as the COVID 19 pandemic disrupts normal economic activity and life around the world, according to the study of WTO.The decline in exports has been mainly due to the ongoing global slowdown, which got aggravated due to the current Covid-19 crisis. The latter resulted in large scale disruptions in supply chains and demand resulting in cancellation of orders.

Research?s analysis shows that as China started reopening its economy, world exports initially recovered across the board. But estimates of the expected recovery in 2021 are uncertain, with outcomes depending largely on the duration of the outbreak and the effectiveness of the policy responses.

This research report indicated that the global Prismatic NMC/NCA Battery market was valued at USD XXX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD XXX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period 2021-2026. In terms of the export, China occupied more than XX % export market share in 2019, India occupied XX %. XXX is the second largest region around the world, it occupied about XX % export market share in 2019. In terms of the Local Capacity, XXX is the largest region around the world, it occupied about XX % export market share in 2019.

Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026) of Prismatic NMC/NCA Battery Market by Research Include

China

EU

North America

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in Prismatic NMC/NCA Battery Market?

Panasonic(Sanyo)

Samsung SDI

LG Chem

Sony

Wanxiang Group(A123)

Hitachi

Tianjin Lishen

Hefei Guoxuan

LARGE

OptimumNano

DLG Electronics

Zhuoneng New Energy

CHAM BATTERY

Padre Electronic

…

Major Type of Prismatic NMC/NCA Battery Covered in Research report:

14430

14650

17500

18650

18490

22650

26650

32650

Application Segments Covered in Research Market

Power Banks

Laptop Battery Packs

Electric Vehicles

Flashlights

Cordless Power Tools

Others

Table of content

Table of Contents

Global Prismatic NMC/NCA Battery Market 2015-2026, With Breakdown Data of Capacity, Sales, Production, Export, Import, Revenue, Price, Cost and Gross Margin

1 Market Scope

1.1 Product Details and Introduction

1.1.1 14430 -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.2 14650 -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.3 17500 -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.4 18650 -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.5 18490 -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.6 22650 -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.7 26650 -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.8 32650 -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.2 Market Snapshot

1.2.1 Major Companies Overview

1.2.2 Market Concentration

1.2.3 Six-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

2 Regional Market Analysis

2.1 China Prismatic NMC/NCA Battery Status and Prospect (2015-2026)

2.1.1 China Prismatic NMC/NCA Battery Market Size and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

2.1.2 China Prismatic NMC/NCA Battery Local Capacity, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis (2015-2020)

2.2 EU Prismatic NMC/NCA Battery Status and Prospect (2015-2026)

2.2.1 EU Prismatic NMC/NCA Battery Market Size and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

2.2.2 EU Prismatic NMC/NCA Battery Local Capacity, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis (2015-2020)

2.3 USA Prismatic

