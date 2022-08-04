Summary

The global and Chinese economies were hit hard in 2020, and the global GDP grew by 5.9% in 2021. Although the global growth prospects improved and there was a V-shaped rebound, this does not mean that the economy has really recovered to the level before the epidemic. The vast majority of countries are still in the stage of recovery after heavy damage and are far from achieving real recovery.

2022 is a year of continuous recovery. Global supply chain disturbance, geopolitical tension, energy price fluctuation, local labor shortage and rising raw material prices will affect the resilience of economic recovery. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the world economy will grow by 4.4% in 2022, of which the U.S. economy will grow by about 4%. Driven by China and India, Asia is expected to become the fastest growing region in the world in 2022. However, China’s economic growth has slowed down. The 2022 government work report shows that the expected target of economic growth is set at about 5.5%.

According to research, China has set a growth rate of about 5.5%, which not only focuses on the speed of economic growth, but also anchors the quality of economic development. Scientific and technological innovation, economic and social digitization and green development will be the long-term goals of China’s economic development. It is expected that in 2022, major economies such as the United States, Europe and China will introduce more favorable policies to drive the development of switching power supply industry.

We?released the ?(Post-pandemic Era)-Global Manual Tool Pliers Market Segment Research Report 2022?, which aims to sort out the development status and trends of the Manual Tool Pliers industry at home and abroad, estimate the overall market scale of the Manual Tool Pliers industry and the market share of major countries, Manual Tool Pliers industry, and study and judge the downstream market demand of Manual Tool Pliers through systematic research, Analyze the competition pattern of Manual Tool Pliers, so as to help solve the pain points of various stakeholders in Manual Tool Pliers industry. This industry research report combines desktop research, qualitative interviews with insiders or experts and other methods to strive for the objectivity and integrity of conclusions and data.

Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2027) of Manual Tool Pliers Market by XYZResearch Include

USA

Europe

China

Japan

India

Korea

Southeast Asia

Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in Manual Tool Pliers Market?

KlauKe

Techtronic Industries

Wera Tools

Apex Tool Group

Klein Tools

Channellock

JCBL

Emerson Electric

Snap-On

DOYLE

MILWAUKEETOOL

KNIPEX

NORTHERN

GRDORE

KC Tool

WIDE TOOL

Stanley Black and Decker

Spero

Daiken

Eastman

Major Type of Manual Tool Pliers Covered in XYZResearch report:

Slip-joint

Water-pump

Linesman

Locking

Needle-nose

Others

Application Segments Covered in XYZResearch Market

Construction

Manufacturing

Agricultural

Package

Others

