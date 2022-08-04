A flexible alternating current transmission system (FACTS) is a system composed of static equipment used for the AC transmission of electrical energy. It is meant to enhance controllability and increase power transfer capability of the network. It is generally a power electronics-based system.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) in global, including the following market information:

Global Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) market was valued at 1371.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1938.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Shunt Compensation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) include ABB, Siemens, Mitsubishi Electric, RXPE, GE, Toshiba, Sieyuan Electric, Hyosung and AMSC. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Shunt Compensation

Series Compensation

Global Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Metal Industry

Utilities

Railway

Mining

Global Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ABB

Siemens

Mitsubishi Electric

RXPE

GE

Toshiba

Sieyuan Electric

Hyosung

AMSC

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Flexible Alternating

